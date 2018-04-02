Seth Rogen’s ‘Hilarity For Charity’ Netflix Special Gets A Jeff Goldblum-Filled Trailer

Seth Rogen may have spent some time Monday dishing on the alleged affair between former adult star Stormy Daniels and President Donald Trump, but his primary goal was to promote his Hilarity for Charity comedy special on Netflix. Set to stream on Friday, April 6th, the special is actually the 6th Annual “Hilarity for Charity” variety show to be organized by Rogen and his wife, actress and screenwriter Lauren Miller Rogen, since the pair co-founded the organization behind it in 2012. Soon after the brief political pause, however, Netflix dropped the first official trailer for the special on its YouTube and social media channels.

Hilarity for Charity also features the stand-up comedy of Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman, Michelle Wolf, John Mulaney, Nick Kroll, Kumail Nanjiani, and Michael Che. Comedy actor Sacha Baron Cohen briefly makes an appearance in the new trailer as a Borat-esque take on nature documentarian Sir David Attenborough, while Post Malone and Craig Robinson’s band The Nasty Delicious deliver some tunes. Though the real highlight of the trailer is, of course, actor Jeff Goldblum, who for reasons unknown goes onstage to help Rogen with what appears to be a technical difficulty at some point in the show.

Who knows? Maybe the Thor: Ragnarok star will grace viewers with a little dance, or at least strike a memorable pose.

UNIVERSAL PICTURES

