Shailene Woodley Insults 'Twilight', Gives Jimmy Fallon A Strange Gift

Entertainment Editor
03.13.14 11 Comments

You’ll be hearing a lot more about Shailene Woodley soon, as she’ll be seen in upcoming films The Fault in Our Stars and Divergent (whatever the hell that is) but not as Mary Jane in The Amazing Spiderman 2 (her scenes were cut).

She’s been giving interviews to promote Divergent, including a visit to The Tonight Show last night to play doubles ping pong in a two-person turtleneck sweater and to bring Jimmy Fallon some questionable gifts (video below). Those gifts were in keeping with Shailene Woodley’s hippie ways. She makes her own medicines (good luck with that), doesn’t have a cellphone, and said, “a big theme in my life is sisterhood”. She also may have landed the lead in Divergent because she told the producers her hobby is learning how to survive in the wild. That’s my hobby, too! (Because I’m poor.)

In another interview, Woodley was asked about comparisons of Divergent to Twilight, since the former is on track to match or beat the box office gross of the first Twilight movie. Reports The Wrap:

What sets young adult novel adaptation Divergent apart from box office juggernaut Twilight? According to Shailene Woodley: healthy relationships.

Twilight, I’m sorry, is about a very unhealthy, toxic relationship. She falls in love with this guy and the second he leaves her, her life is over and she’s going to kill herself,” Woodley told Teen Vogue for the April issue’s cover story. “What message are we sending to young people?”

YES EXACTLY. We can totally be friends, Shailene Woodley. I’m not touching that horseradish, though. You can keep that. I will also continue to use copious amounts of mass-produced pharmaceuticals, thank you very much.

 

