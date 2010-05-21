“Shameless” Is Gonna Be A Good Show

I have a handful of friends who love anything and everything British. They were all over the original version of “The Office,” adore Eddie Izzard, and create hours long playlists of 90s Brit-pop for car rides. Quite frankly, it’s eleven or twelve different kinds of annoying. One of the things they drone on and on about is the show “Shameless,” which they consume like little junkies at all hours of the night via illegal streaming and torrent sites. Despite not seeing a lick of the show, I hated it solely because they loved it.
I still didn’t care when it was announced that Showtime was adopting it for an American audience. Nor did I care when they cast talented but boring actors like William H. Macy or Allison Janney. As of yesterday, though, I am awaiting this show with baited breath. That is because some hero leaked a nude/sex scene (NSFW) from the yet-to-air pilot featuring Emmy Rossum (more like Rawsome, amirite?). You may remember Emmy from being cuter than puppies dressed as cats in the movie The Day After Tomorrow. And away we go…
*interlocks fingers, cracks all knuckles at once, types “Emmy Rossum” into Google search, instantly grows wispy pervert mustache*
*opens her Wikipedia page*
Emmanuelle Grey “Emmy” Rossum (born September 12, 1986) is an American actress and singer-songwriter.
American?! You’re kidding. Emmy Rossum is the most British sounding name I’ve ever heard. Even just saying it makes me break into a British accent. Ok, scrolling scrolling…
Rossum was married to music executive Justin Siegel for a year and a half before he filed for divorce in 2009.
Nice. A little emotional baggage is my only shot at her stooping to my level. Now I just have to hope she didn’t shack up with some douche like Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz. *laughs hysterically at mere thought of such a cute, 23 year-old actress dating a washed up, middle-aged musician*
Rossum is currently dating Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz.
Mother of God.
Alright ladies and gays, someone explain this to me. Adam Duritz has been waist deep in choice tail since the mid-90s, and I can’t for the life of me figure it out. Dude was ugly back when he was “hot.” Now he’s soiling my future wife with his dirty hippie dreadlocks. This is unacceptable and I need answers.
Matt should be back shortly. Now hurry up and get this placed cleaned up. Don’t tell him I let you listen to rap music, make fun of fat people, and look at boobies. Wait a second. Do tell him all that, please.
Thanks for ruining my weekend and making me hate humanity more than I already do.
@ UU
Join the club. I’m furious over here.
I can’t explain the appeal of Mr. Duritz. He is not attractive and is only marginally less awkward then Craig Finn on stage. He must just be really, really good in the sack.
@DG, even more furious than the time I compared you to Paul Reiser?
And now my LUNCH is ruined.
/Emmy’s got some nice boobies
Duritz = Faux-rastified by 80% Dave Attell
I like the “effingduritz” caption in his picture – meaning both FUCK HIM and Emmy Rossum is indeed “effingduritz”
I could be wrong, and I don’t remember where I heard this although I wish I never had, but it may be because of his giant penis.
@ UU
Asking me to choice between Adam Duritz and Paul Reiser is like Sophie’s Choice, except I’m heartbroken because one will get to live.
Emmy deserves a TV acting award of some sort for that nude scene.
@KP: I’ve heard something similar, though it prefer to recall it as “Adam Duritz is a giant penis.”
more like Adam DURRRRRRitz…..know what I am saying?
But Danger you like me right?!
Plus I hate ‘Shameless’.
I didn’t hold my breath, and I certainly didn’t wait to do it.
@ Smegga
I’ve got nothing against the British. I love British chicks hard. My friends’ wholesale adoption of the culture and their dismissive attitude towards all things American (ex. “The Wire”)is what drives me nuts.
I really can’t get enough of Emmy Rossum, she’s BEAUTIFUL and so funny.