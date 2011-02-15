Shatner Reads Lyrics to ‘Umbrella’

William Shatner has made a second career out of dramatic readings of songs and Sarah Palin speeches, and last night he appeared on “Conan” to read the lyrics to Rihanna’s “Umbrella.” The performance was part of a “romantic” dinner for two hobbits who won a Valentine’s Day appearance on the show. Video below.

As much as I like Conan, I recommend skipping through the first 4:30 or so of the video until Shatner appears. Get your laugh from the way he says the “ella, ay, ay, ay” lyric, then turn it off. You’ve got better things to do. Like, your computer has Minesweeper, right?