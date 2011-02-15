Shatner Reads Lyrics to ‘Umbrella’

#Conan
02.15.11 7 years ago 7 Comments

William Shatner has made a second career out of dramatic readings of songs and Sarah Palin speeches, and last night he appeared on “Conan” to read the lyrics to Rihanna’s “Umbrella.” The performance was part of a “romantic” dinner for two hobbits who won a Valentine’s Day appearance on the show. Video below.

As much as I like Conan, I recommend skipping through the first 4:30 or so of the video until Shatner appears. Get your laugh from the way he says the “ella, ay, ay, ay” lyric, then turn it off. You’ve got better things to do. Like, your computer has Minesweeper, right?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Conan
TAGSCONANCONAN O'BRIENGRATUITOUS SIMPSONS REFERENCESwilliam shatner

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP