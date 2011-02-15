Shatner Reads Lyrics to ‘Umbrella’

William Shatner has made a second career out of dramatic readings of songs and Sarah Palin speeches, and last night he appeared on “Conan” to read the lyrics to Rihanna’s “Umbrella.” The performance was part of a “romantic” dinner for two hobbits who won a Valentine’s Day appearance on the show. Video below.
As much as I like Conan, I recommend skipping through the first 4:30 or so of the video until Shatner appears. Get your laugh from the way he says the “ella, ay, ay, ay” lyric, then turn it off. You’ve got better things to do. Like, your computer has Minesweeper, right?
Holy shit I know Conan is like 6′ 4″, but that couple must be a foot shorter. Also, that chick is way too cute (bonus points for the skirt and tights) to be dating a guy who doesn’t know how to comb his hair.
Nothing on Christopher Walken’s Poker Face: [www.youtube.com]
I had a couple like that (both very short, girl incredibly cute) working at my bar for a while. The guy was actually really nice and I kind of felt bad that people were always hitting on his girlfriend. I still would have loved to have banged the chick, though. Plus, she had a pet monkey, so…pretty much perfect woman right there.
“See you ’round, Mr. Shatner.”
“Don’t worry, Joey, we’ll make it to California some day.”
“Sure we will, Mr. Shatner, sure we will.”
Conan seems to rely to much on gimmicks and dances and humoring Andy too much these days. His monologue can be pretty painful to watch some nights. He’s still the best late night host however.
I’m amazed their video won the contest, it was painfully bad.
“And the way you kept the young people away…that was beautiful.”