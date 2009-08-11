SHATNER WINS AGAIN

As a follow-up to the viral success of his poetic reading of Sarah Palin’s resignation speech on “The Tonight Show,” William Shatner granted an interview with Time and proceeded to blow the roof off the internet yet again. Things I learned today: Shatner suckles from Conan O’Brien’s belly button, collaborated with Ben Folds on a spoken-word version of “Common People,” and made housing from a kidney stone. The highlights:
So what is your relationship with Conan like when the cameras are off?
It’s great, he folds me into his arms and I come up to his belly button. So I suckle on his belly button and he holds me close. [Laughs.] That can lead to any kind of relationship, right?
Have you seen the latest Star Trek film?
I haven’t. Abrams sent me a message through the Web — what was it, Twittered me? No. YouTubed me? No, what has he done? E-mailed me. He e-mailed me saying he heard that I hadn’t seen the movie and he’d set up a private screening, and I declined the private screening and told him I’d buy him dinner.
Is it true that you once sold a kidney stone for $25,000 and donated the money to Habitat for Humanity?
$75,000. There’s somebody living in a house from my kidney stone. A lovely, large family somewhere in northern Louisiana.
So what body part is next?
Well, it depends on the price, I guess. I can spare very little, mind you. I might try liposuction and spread that around.
Dammit that man is awesome. I hope you’re appreciating him now while he’s still alive, because he’s 78 now. And he doesn’t exactly look like the kind of guy who gets great gas mileage, if you know what I’m sayin’. So let’s appreciate him now before the Celebpocalypse claims him next.
He even made a show about lawyers in Boston watchable. I’ll bet he could even make it so George Takei likes women; he’s just that all-powerful.
I would gladly pay top dollar to see Shatner and Takei do THE ODD COUPLE on Broadway. Or Shatner and Adam West in…uh, anything.
Unfortunately, Shatner could not turn James Spader into a non-doucher.
I hope I look that damn good at 78.
God himself couldn’t turn James Spader into a non-doucher.
Shatner’s version of Common People is the greatest song ever recorded! Find it now and listen to is incesantly.
@Bart — agreed. Possibly the highpoint of American culture.
Or would be, if Shatner was American.
The entire album is phenomenal.
How could you not know that Bill did an album with Ben Folds?! It is absolutely fucking incredible, unlike his first album, which is absolutely fucking incredibly bad.
You must remedy this immediately!
Shatner is amazing. For anyone with this much fame and fortune to have the ability to poke fun at himself the way he does is absolutely refreshing. Self depricating and always a goofball, he is a real treasure.
Unlike some of these other self important hollywood blow-holes amirite?