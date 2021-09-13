A ‘She-Ra’ Live Action Series Is Reportedly In Development At Amazon

While Netflix’s Emmy award-winning animated She-Ra and the Princesses of Power series only reached its end a little over a year ago, another streaming service is already gearing up to send fans right back to the enchanted land of Etheria. According to an exclusive Variety report, a live-action She-Ra series is currently in early development over at Amazon. As of right now, there are no cast members or writers attached to the project, but DreamWorks Animation — the team behind She-Ra and the Princesses of Power — is on board to return as the series’ executive producer.

However, despite DreamWorks return to She-Ra, the report states the upcoming live-action series will be a new, standalone story with no connection to the animated show — which might be a little bit disappointing to all the “Catradora” stans out there. It’s also currently unknown if the series will tie in more closely to the world of He-Man, the popular 80s series that created She-Ra. You see, in the original series, He-Man and She-Ra: The Secret of the Sword, She-Ra (real name Adora) was the long-lost twin sister of He-Man. However, in She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, this connection was completely removed, and instead Adora was framed as an orphan who was adopted into the evil-doing Horde before discovering the organization’s true intentions and abandoning them.

While the potential series has quite a bit to live up to following the success and critical acclaim of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, if the project is greenlit it will mark the live-action debut of She-Ra, which is an incredibly cool proposition. As of now, there is no additional information on the project, but its definitely one to keep an eye on in the future.