SHOCKING NEWS: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Has Been Renewed For Two More Seasons

#Game of Thrones
04.08.14 4 years ago 15 Comments

joffrey-statue-650x364

After receiving confirmation that, yes, literally everyone watches the show, HBO has renewed Game of Thrones for seasons five and six, disappointing only those who prefer the Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events model of only getting around to adapting a fraction of the source material.

Other breaking news we learned today:

-The Simpsons to Remain Yellow
-Paul McCartney Has Decided the Beatles Are Still Popular
-People Looking Forward to New Star Wars Movie
-Hodor

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesRENEWALS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP