SHOCKING NEWS: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Has Been Renewed For Two More Seasons

After receiving confirmation that, yes, literally everyone watches the show, HBO has renewed Game of Thrones for seasons five and six, disappointing only those who prefer the Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events model of only getting around to adapting a fraction of the source material.

Other breaking news we learned today:

-The Simpsons to Remain Yellow

-Paul McCartney Has Decided the Beatles Are Still Popular

-People Looking Forward to New Star Wars Movie

-Hodor