SHOCKING NEWS: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Has Been Renewed For Two More Seasons

After receiving confirmation that, yes, literally everyone watches the show, HBO has renewed Game of Thrones for seasons five and six, disappointing only those who prefer the Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events model of only getting around to adapting a fraction of the source material.
Other breaking news we learned today:
-The Simpsons to Remain Yellow
-Paul McCartney Has Decided the Beatles Are Still Popular
-People Looking Forward to New Star Wars Movie
-Hodor
Let’s hope they can keep the the show together with the slow movement the the next two books have.
6 seasons and a movie?
Yayy!!!! Great news! I’m really interested to see how they do season 5… Could be a bit slow but I still think it will be great. Gods know how they’ll have the money to be able to do season 6. If you’ve read any of the winds of winter preview chapters – it’s getting pretty crazy.
So two more years for people to be outraged that character Z did not state word for word their favorite line from page 735 of book such and such? Count me in!
That being said, if that statue of Joffrey ever does become available on Skymall ([www.vancouverobserver.com] ) I’m buying two just in case the first one gets lost in the mail.
Two swords? More like two more seasons, amirite?
Also, Hodor.