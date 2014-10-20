Here’s A GIF Of The Shocking Ending From Last Night’s ‘The Walking Dead’

SPOILERS AHEAD.
We were introduced to a new character on tonight’s The Walking Dead, but that wasn’t the big takeaway. Turns out the Terminus people are back, and again, definitely cannibals. That’s very unfortunate for Bob.
So Bob is bit right? That’s why he is sitting around crying…?
That is what I was assuming.
@Paul from the Gump That’s what my wife and I assumed, but the scene with the Terminus crew almost negates that.
That’s what I was thinking the whole time, was not expecting this. Who knows maybe he’ll go zombie next episode and kill some of the terminus crew.
He was bit, they eat him. Everyone is infected
That’s what I thought too.
Seemed to me like he was going away from the group to blow his brains out with that gun tucked into the back of his shirt. He was already crying when he got knocked out.
When the camera pans back to the tree it looks like one of the markings we saw at the end of last week’s episode, only unfinished.
If so, is Bob leaving the marks? Could that be why he’s crying, he feels guilty because he’s leading someone or a group of people to them? I mean we really don’t know much about Bob before he joined the group, right?
this is one of the markings from last week.
Spoilers
Yummy yummy yummy in my tummy tummy tummy.
******* meat!
Everything you guys said, plus, was I the only one thinking you didn’t want to see Bob kill himself after what happened with De’Angelo?
Everybody is already infected, since the virus is airborne, right?
Also, with a nod to Z Nation, maybe if you keep him alive, nobody gets sick?
@Paul from the Gump Prediction that all came together in my head while laying in bed thinking about the show last night. Uh, spoilers I guess?
…
Bob was a Terminus agent all along. We know he came from another group, but don’t know much else about his background. He was sent out to find people to lead to Terminus. In last night’s episode, he was being built up as more sympathetic before his ultimate villain reveal.
– Someone has been leaving marks on trees for the Terminus group to follow.
– He asked Sasha for one more kiss like it was goodbye and then went out in the woods to cry, because he felt conflicted about what he was doing.
– Pretty sure he was last in the lineup at the killing sink in the season premiere.
– The most damning evidence is that the Terminus leader knew him by name and said it was ironic that they chose him of all people.
So yeah, soon we’ll learn that Bob was a traitor that has been in turn betrayed by his original group.
I’m with Frenchy – I thought Bob was just bit at first but the monologue from the pit master about the irony of it being Bob implies their history, whatever the details are.
Would it be like Tainted Meat? It seems plausible the cannibals know you turn when you die because of the baseball bat (to destroy brain) before throat cutting.
Yes, Bob is bit and was going outside to kill himself/die. Basically he’s taking the Dale role from the comic books.
Pretty sure this is the Dale story line from the comics aka “Tainted Meat”. But not having read to deep into the comic that is about all I know. I never thought that Bob was a mole for Terminus which I like and makes a lot of sense.
Totally thought he was going to make a dark v light meat joke at the end of the episode;
I was expecting that as well!
Yeah Merle did one about being hungry again after the walkers eating Glenn (or something to that effect).
These Terminus guys seem to have a leg up on Rick’s crew.
Booooooooooooo
Hi-yo!!!
Take a knee Kevin, you win today.
I hope they do the “Tainted Meat” scene from the comics. It has to be why bob was crying.
Me, too! I was waiting for it!
Same here, I guess they want to wait until the next episode to do that.
Yeah something ain’t right with bob. Now they all have salmonella.
Bob laughing will be prob be the first thing we see of him next week.
Its gotta happen, I thought it was implied that Bob was bit.
After watching the beginning of Talking Dead with Matt Jones talking about how it was clear that they were cannibals and reading this write-up, was I the only one that did not need convincing that they were cannibals?
Yeh I thought that was already pretty fucking apparent.
Yea, I dont understand how anyone could have thought differently.
I didn’t know what happened in the comic universe at the time and I knew the group was dealing with cannibals within 5 minutes of seeing Terminus. I mean… Yeah, they had to show it eventually, but we knew it was coming.
OK, check, wasn’t just me, I was like “Someone was confused as to whether they were cannibals?” The hanging human carcasses (and the slaughtering) didn’t give him the tip-off last week?
He seemed pike kind of am idiot. Hardwick sort of had to keep bailing him out.
So was the dude tyresse ” killed ” in that group eating kaBobs or no? I think they mare a comment in the beginning of talking dead that he was there.
I half expected to see Bob’s leg show up for the “In Memoriam” segment on Talking Dead.
Hipster BBQ only serves gluten free Bob brisket
straight gabage. stop taking people from the wire to cover up your terrible show
Calmer than you are dude.
I’m sure your insighful comments and observations will make them re-think their casting processes
It’s not like The Wire was still using them.
U MAD BRAH?
Boo, how do you post a gif?
Maybe try making it a gif instead of a png
Just post the uniform resource locator.
Never suffer a cannibal to live. Please Rick hurt ’em!
3rd guy they picked up from the wire….where’s Bubbles he would of been a way better father Gabriel.
Those symbols on the trees come from old Hobo symbols that they used to carve on gates and trees in the old days to warn other hobos and drifters. That one (Large circle with an X in the center translates to “Good place for a handout”.
Which one means “sexy farmer’s daughter”?
Good call. I looked these up after that episode of Mad Men mentioned them. The one on the tree with the circle and one diagonal line is hobo code for “good road to follow.” If it’s a universal code, seems stupid to assume Bob is leaving them because he’s a mole, but it could be, I suppose.
Terminus survivors segueing into The Hunters arc. Feel kinda dumb for not seeing that one coming.
Wonder if it will have any factor in body counts when it’s run it’s course.
Nobody can EVER have a good day, fall in love, have babies…
The T-Dog effect, Only one black guy at a time on this show
I thought the same!
-tyreese
-bob(X)
-father gabriel
who’s next?
I called it last week!
How long until Michael Kenneth Williams(Omar) makes an appearance?
Hopefully immediately. Actually, they could recast Rick as him with no explanation and I wouldn’t even care.
I knew the second he kissed Sasha his days were numbered…
This was a much better episode. The way it began with the slow walking montage made to look ultra badass I was ready for a real stinker. Luckily we actually got some story progression. Good to know they didn’t completely forget about Beth.
I would say the good day ended when he was attacked by the Walker…although he did have a “hater’s gonna hate” strut which you knew was going to come to the end quick.
Bob’s bite mark… amputating his leg may have just saved his life!
Shit, that’s a nice catch.
@Dart Night-walker
mmmm Tainted meat
Bob’s Burgers do have human flesh in them!
Apparently they had a bone to pick with Bob…