Here's A GIF Of The Shocking Ending From Last Night's 'The Walking Dead'

#AMC #GIFs #The Walking Dead
Contributing Writer
10.19.14
SPOILERS AHEAD.

We were introduced to a new character on tonight’s The Walking Dead, but that wasn’t the big takeaway. Turns out the Terminus people are back, and again, definitely cannibals. That’s very unfortunate for Bob.

Dustin will be here later to go over the episode in more detail. Meanwhile, there’s a GIF recap on the next page.

