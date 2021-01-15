After being recognized by GLAAD as one of only four showrunners who were responsible for 20 percent of all LGBTQ representation on television, Shonda Rhimes couldn’t help but notice that she was only the straight creator on the list, and it did not sit well with her. In an outspoken tweet following the GLAAD announcement, Rhimes called out straight creatives in Hollywood for not doing their job when it comes to LGBTQ diversity, and racial diversity while she’s at it.

“You know what bugs me? I’m the only straight person on this list. That is not okay,” Rhimes tweeted. “It’s like the same problem with ANY kind of diversity. White people don’t do their job when it comes to representing people of color. Straight people don’t do their job when it comes to representing queer people. WHY?”

Straight people don’t do their job when it comes to representing queer people. WHY? (and PS: I’m not suggesting I’m special — most of this work was done by @KristaVernoff!) — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 14, 2021

Rhimes’ tweet also included a link to GLAAD’s annual “Where We Are On TV” report where she was named along with Ryan Murphy, Lena Waithe, and Greg Berlanti for being the top creators in LGBTQ representation, which, unfortunately, declined in 2020. While citing the pandemic and “and a transition into a new political era for this country,” GLAAD emphasized the importance of LGBTQ-inclusive shows like Schitt’s Creek, Batwoman, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power as evidence that audiences will show up in large, dedicated numbers for more diverse content.

“It must be a priority to introduce nuanced and diverse LGBTQ characters in 2021 and beyond, ensuring that this year’s decreases do not become reverse progress as the industry continues to evolve and adjust to this unique era’s challenges,” GLAAD president Megan Townsend said in a statement.

