Should You Watch Halle Berry’s Sci-Fi Series, ‘Extant’?

Halle Berry’s new tv show Extant premiered on CBS last night, and the pilot for the sci-fi series produced by Steven Spielberg was weirdly both better than I expected and not quite as good as I had hoped. That is to say, it didn’t feel like a show — like CBS’ Under the Dome — that exhausted its premise in the pilot alone, but then again, there were some troubling signs of generic sci-fi tropes and a tone, perhaps, that felt a little too sterile.
That said, it’s definitely an intriguing show, and Halle Berry is very good in it. The pilot throws just enough out there to keep us intrigued, but not so much as to confuse us.
In the series, Berry plays Molly Watts, an astronaut who just returned from a 13-month solo mission in space only to discover that she’s pregnant. That, of course, is impossible for two reasons: Molly had no human contact while in space, and Molly is also infertile. In fact, it’s the second issue that led Molly’s husband John (Goran Visnjic, “ER”) to invent an android son named Ethan, who could be the next step in humanity’s evolution. Basically, Ethan is a robot that looks, develops, grows, and acts just like any other kid. The catch? He also has a serious demon-spawn vibe. He’s like a little robot Damien. Doubly concerning is that John wants to develop these things and produce them on a mass scale. Sh*tty, evil little children is exactly what the planet needs more of.
The pilot — which was written by first-timer Mickey Fisher, whose script was plucked by Spielberg from a screenwriting contest — is actually incredibly well done. It’s atmospheric and creepy, and looks very much like a lower-budget network show you’d expect from Spielberg (I liked a few of the futuristic flourishes, too, like the trash can, though I don’t understand it). There’s plenty of intrigue built into the premise, too, with the pregnancy, Android Damien, and another guy thought to be dead who is lurking around in the background trying to protect Molly. From what? We don’t know. But it seems that the Android and Molly’s space impregnation may be related.
I’m assuming that Spielberg wouldn’t have selected the screenplay based on the premise alone, unless he also knew there was a decent payoff at the end of the series. There are 10 episodes, and if Fargo can turn a murder investigation into ten hours of brilliant television, there’s no reason to think that CBS and Spielberg can’t extract 10 episodes out of a premise very rich in potential like the one in Extant. There are some smart concepts, there is some fun conspiracy theory potential, and some smart man vs. machinary themes coursing through the show.
If there’s one catch, however, it’s that — even with Berry’s strong performance — the characters themselves don’t seem all that compelling. Through one episode, they seem kind of bland, and the tone feels a little too sterile, even for a sci-fi conspiracy thriller. Hopefully, subsequent episodes will bring in some warmth, humor, levity, or anything to give Molly and John’s struggling marriage some depth. That, right now, is the ingredient that’s keeping Extant from a show you might want to seek out to a show you really need to see. For now, I’d remain cautious and maybe even wait a few episodes to see if the premise holds up before giving it a shot on CBS.
Meanwhile, if you are watching the series, and you like it, there’s good news in that ratings for the series were the highest yet for a summer premiere in 2014, with around 9.6 million viewers. However, that’s several million less than what Under the Dome debuted with last year.
Not sure after the pilot if I’ll stick with the show, but sweet jesus does Halle Berry age at all? Must be all that alien semen.
No. Boom. Next question.
if you’re into crappy powerpoint-esque animated scene transitions, this is the show for you… ::STAR WIPE::
has halle berry ever done anything good in her entire career?
aside from taking off her clothes.
Watched for Hiroyuki Sanada. Will stay around for Hiroyuki Sanada.
The pic used makes it look like she needs to invest in a WaxVac.
I don’t know, I thought the universe they established was pretty amazing. However the script (now it makes sense) was pretty unpolished, but for a first timer that was an amazing feat The acting, on Halle Berry’s part was shaky at best. The AI story line and the father of the machine was all pretty amazing. Hiroyuki Sanada as said above was very good in it too.
It’s a CBS show. That’s one big strike against it.
It’s Spielberg sci-fi for tv. That’s two strikes. It was a bland mix of “Rosemary’s Baby” and “A.I.”. Strike three.
Against my better judgment I watched the pilot. 5 minutes in, my mind started to drift, by minute 12 I was checking the tv guide, desperately hoping something better was on. I’m not even sure I finished the entire hour.
With the exception of “Hannibal”, the networks have completely forgotten how to make a compelling one hour drama.
“Checking the tv guide”
This comment brought to you by the 1990s.
Dustin likes a new show?!?! This one must be amazing
The patented Dustin Kiss of Death
I really enjoyed it for what it was. It was only the 1st episode so I kind of expect most of the characters to be 2 dimensional.
I’ll give it another chance in case it picks up, but last night stunk.
I wish I shared your optimism, Dustin. For those who didn’t see it and want a valid review: Don’t bother.
I suppose I’ll give this show a try since “The Last Ship” is unwatchable. I mean really, I gave it three episodes but I can’t afford to lose any more brain cells without some sort of reward.
One thing I couldn’t get past. Why whould Halle have the ability to delete the space ship camara footage.? That makes no sense at all. I know they need it to further the plot. But I just couldn’t get past this.
I thought it was pretty good for a first outing, and I’m sure he got a lot of network and production notes on it, so it’s not entirely his creation anymore.
The world has been set up really well. WE MUST KNOW HOW THE TRASH WORKS! That thing needs to go on the fritz and a repair team comes out, but really they are spies, but we get more information on the system during their folksy banter.
The acting was okay, I thought the little kid was good and creepy. I’ll be back for another episode, if only to know how future trash works.
I thought the idea that we raise androids to be more human and respect life was interesting. And the argument that it would give barren couples something to love was cold as hell, though I don’t think the character realized it. I see a lot of backlash to the greater android program in this show. Especially when this kid really gets going.
Watch to swoon over Halle but will stay to see what the Rainmaker will do
She is stunning and such a nice girl [vid.me]