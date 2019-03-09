Showtime Cancelled ‘SMILF’ And Is Investigating Creator Frankie Shaw For Alleged Misconduct

03.09.19 21 mins ago

The investigation into misconduct on the set of SMILF seems to have ended the show’s run on Showtime. The premium cable network abruptly cancelled the Frankie Shaw-run show on Friday night following a probe into workplace practices on set.

“After weighing a variety of factors, Showtime has decided that SMILF will not move forward for a third season, Showtime said in a statement according to The Hollywood Reporter. “We remain extremely proud of the two seasons of SMILF, and thank Frankie Shaw for her singular voice and unique creation, as well as the dozens of writers, producers, actors, directors and crew members both in Los Angeles and on location in Boston, who contributed to this exceptional series.”

SMILF was a comedy starring, created, written, and directed by Shaw, who used her own experiences in life to make a short film, SMILF, that later became the Showtime series of the same name. The show had mixed reviews but seemed headed for renewal until a series of allegations against Shaw and conditions on set launched an investigation by Showtime.

