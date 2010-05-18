Shut Up, George Lucas

Last Thursday, ABC had some kind of “Lost” party to celebrate executive producers Carlton Cuse and Damon Lindelof for successfully mindf*cking millions of viewers too addicted to mystery to stop watching the show. George Lucas even wrote Team Darlton a letter congratulating them and offering advice. The text of the letter:

Congratulations on pulling off an amazing show. Don’t tell anyone … but when ‘Star Wars’ first came out, I didn’t know where it was going either. The trick is to pretend you’ve planned the whole thing out in advance. Throw in some father issues and references to other stories — let’s call them homages — and you’ve got a series.

In six seasons, you’ve managed to span both time and space, and I don’t think I’m alone in saying that I never saw what was around the corner. Now that it’s all coming to an end, it’s impressive to see how much was planned out in advance and how neatly you’ve wrapped up everything. You’ve created something really special. I’m sad that the series is ending, but I look forward to seeing what you two are going to do next. [Zap2It]