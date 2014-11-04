Shy Bladder Group Protests Rob Lowe’s Latest DirecTV Ad (Not An Onion Headline)

Angry moms protesting Breaking Bad action figures and Kardashian clothing in Toys ‘r Us and the Parents Television Council getting up in arms about a president going down on Olivia Pope after a Charlie Brown cartoon are at least within the realm of protests we might expect, right? But this?
This was unexpected.
You may have seen the one of the latest in a series of Rob Lowe’s “Painfully Awkward Rob Lowe” ads for DirectTV, in which a handsome and put together Rob Lowe who has DirecTV compares himself to the painfully awkward Rob Lowe, who only has cable.
In the ad, “painfully awkward Rob Lowe” admits that he can’t urinate with other people in the room. It’s funny because it’s Rob Lowe.
The International Paruresis Association, WHICH IS A REAL ORGANIZATION THAT EXISTS, did not think it was funny.
From Page Six:
The ad is in poor taste and ridicules a serious problem, said Steve Soifer, CEO of the International Paruresis Association, which estimates that some 7 percent of Americans have some form of “shy bladder syndrome.”
“We don’t mind if people have a little fun with it,” said Soifer, a social work professor at the University of Memphis. “It’s a situation that a lot of people don’t understand. In this particular case, the portrayal is making it look ridiculous, that this guy is a loser for having a problem.
“What if he didn’t have a leg or an arm?” he said. “Are you going to make fun of them?”
If he didn’t have an arm or a leg, OF COURSE we wouldn’t make fun of him, unless he also had a shy bladder.
People, the protest are officially out of hand.
Those meetings must be a blast.
Wonder what the bathroom situation at their offices is like?
I bet they never run out of coffee, on account of everyone avoiding it.
Honestly, I can’t believe that most cable companies weren’t up in arms after the first one with “Super Creepy Rob Lowe” where he basically played a pedophile. Are they hilarious? Definitely. But if someone was comparing my customers to perverts…. I’d probably be in a court room.
Super Creepy Rob Lowe isn’t a pedophile he’s just a regular perv.
Though I love the implication in their commercials because they have no actual stats in them, and cable is universally reviled so no one cares.
I know how they feel, it’s tough for me to jerk off in public restrooms unless there’s no one next to me.
I have the opposite problem.
the alliance of people with shy bladder demands to be taken seriously…
There are dozens of us……….. DOZENS!!!!!!!!
I bet they have a Fun Run.
So you still haven’t figured out that the people “protesting” Kardashian clothing at Toys R Us aren’t being serious and are just doing so to make a point about the ridiculousness of the Breaking Bad toys being pulled?
That actually makes sense. And even before I knew that I was glad about it, because screw the Kardashians.
What is wrong with people? Really?
We can almost be assured they arent Pissed off.
No one’s pissed on either.
Alright so I have this, I guess. I got walked in on peeing during my 1st grade class and everyone saw my little dick so now for whatever reason it takes me some time to jump start. I’m not a shy person so this always has bothered me but I need to be on my own to piss or at least in a stall instead of a urinal when I got dudes breathing down my neck pissing. It’s weird, it’s dumb, but I’m used to it.
Anyways, first off I had no idea that this organization existed and I have zero interest in joining and secondly I was not the least bit offended by this commercial although it did hit close to him.
I have no idea why, but I’m the same way sometimes. That being said, I make fun of myself for it and I love this commercial. It’s almost as good as the super creepy Rob Lowe one.
At least I’m not the only one….
I have problems going in public restrooms cuz the water is so cold and deep…..
I hope the group is led by Burton Guster.
I’m totally a stall man, and even then, nothing is gonna happen if it’s one of those super quiet restrooms. Xlerator hand dryers are my best friends. But yeah, I’m not gonna get up in arms about this.
And I’m certainly not gonna join a group for bladder shy people. It works just fine when I’m good and drunk. Quit being a bunch of pansies.
glad i’m not the only one open to admitting to a shy bladder in here. but since this group exists, maybe it’s time they took a stand against legitimate matters… like those urinals that protrude about 2 feet from the wall with absolutely no barrier between them.
It’s time they *stop* taking a stand-go in a stall, shut the door and pee sitting down.
As a short guy, my problem is more-so when they install those fuckers so that they’re like 4 feet off the ground. I mean, I’d literally have to aim up to get in there. Though granted that’s the fault of whatever idiot installed it.
Shy bladder sufferer here. Yes, it is ridiculous, and no, it’s not a serious problem. Crohn’s disease is a serious problem.
Also a shy guy, and I think this commercial is hilarious. Also glad that a lot of places I go in these days do in fact have walls in between the urinals.
I would love to follow Steve Soifer around for a week. Especially when he goes to the bathroom. Until his kidneys explode.
Lighten up Francis.
I suggest calling a good analrapist, like Tobias Fünke, and working out your problems through song.
