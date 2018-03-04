The ‘Silicon Valley’ Season Five Trailer Features A Humorous Hidden Piece Of Advice For The Geek In All Of Us

#Mike Judge #Silicon Valley #HBO
Managing Editor, Trending
03.04.18

Some eagle-eyed fans of both Silicon Valley and binary code caught a humorous piece of advice in the background of the trailer for season five of the HBO hit series. While it might not seem like much when you spy it and run it through a translator, the result is just another small example of what makes Mike Judge’s tech-savvy comedy great.

HBO

As Gizmodo points out, Positech Games founder Cliff Harris and others noticed the code behind series antagonist Gavin Belson while he is giving a speech. While this could also firmly be a joke within the show itself, the message is also a fun nod to those who took the time to explore the code and find out what it meant.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mike Judge#Silicon Valley#HBO
TAGSHBOhidden messagesMIKE JUDGEsilicon valley

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP