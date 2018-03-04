Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Some eagle-eyed fans of both Silicon Valley and binary code caught a humorous piece of advice in the background of the trailer for season five of the HBO hit series. While it might not seem like much when you spy it and run it through a translator, the result is just another small example of what makes Mike Judge’s tech-savvy comedy great.

HBO

As Gizmodo points out, Positech Games founder Cliff Harris and others noticed the code behind series antagonist Gavin Belson while he is giving a speech. While this could also firmly be a joke within the show itself, the message is also a fun nod to those who took the time to explore the code and find out what it meant.