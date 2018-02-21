Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The last time we saw Richard, Gilfoyle, and Dinesh, the slate was being wiped clean. The departing TJ Miller was written out of the show, and with Erlich Bachman huffing on opium somewhere in Tibet, Pied Piper was there’s to run as they pleased. The first trailer for Silicon Valley season 5 makes it look like defeat will once again be snatched from the jaws of victory.

The latest trailer for one of the more delightfully frustrating shows on HBO returns to old feuds with tech-guru Gavin Belson, who, after five years as the king of the industry (within the show), finally notices that silicon valley is passing him by. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Pied Piper finally hires proper employees, which instead of the charm which stems from a group of keyboard jockeys in a single room, shows them as employers rather than desperate hustlers.

The exit of Miller from the show isn’t addressed in the trailer, but should it be? For now, it seems like Robinson’s character is realizing he’s becoming old and out of touch while Richard and the rest of the Pied Piper founders make their way into Robinson’s elite standing kicking and screaming.

Silicon Valley returns on March 25.