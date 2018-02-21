The last time we saw Richard, Gilfoyle, and Dinesh, the slate was being wiped clean. The departing TJ Miller was written out of the show, and with Erlich Bachman huffing on opium somewhere in Tibet, Pied Piper was there’s to run as they pleased. The first trailer for Silicon Valley season 5 makes it look like defeat will once again be snatched from the jaws of victory.
The latest trailer for one of the more delightfully frustrating shows on HBO returns to old feuds with tech-guru Gavin Belson, who, after five years as the king of the industry (within the show), finally notices that silicon valley is passing him by. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Pied Piper finally hires proper employees, which instead of the charm which stems from a group of keyboard jockeys in a single room, shows them as employers rather than desperate hustlers.
The exit of Miller from the show isn’t addressed in the trailer, but should it be? For now, it seems like Robinson’s character is realizing he’s becoming old and out of touch while Richard and the rest of the Pied Piper founders make their way into Robinson’s elite standing kicking and screaming.
Silicon Valley returns on March 25.
“…huffing on opium…” Hey, writer: good for you on living a drug free lifestyle!
comment of the day!
To be fair, he was ingesting quite a bit of the pots on the show.
“Pied Piper was there’s to run as they pleased”
There’s? Come on man.
The only thing about the trailer that should be addressed is why it’s so formulaic. Maybe the issue is the show itself but this feels identical to every other trailer I’ve seen for previous seasons…
1: Richard does something awkward
2: Hip-hop music cues up (JUXTAPOSITION!!!)
3: Someone announces a business hurdle
4: Dinesh/Gilfoyle make sarcastic observation
5: Richard does something inept
6: Jared/Erlich makes risque statement
7: Antagonist restates business hurdle with threat
8: Richard says something awkward
9: End page
Did I miss anything?