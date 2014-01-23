‘The Simpsons’ Animator David Silverman Has Been Taking A Trip Down Memory Lane On Twitter

David Silverman is one of the animation geniuses that we owe a billion thanks to for making The Simpsons such a huge part of our lives for so many years. He started on the show way back in 1987 and went on to direct some of the best shows in the series’ long, wonderful history, including “Bart the General,” “Blood Feud,” “Homie the Clown,” and five and a half of the “Treehouse of Horror” episodes, among others. And this week, Silverman dipped into his personal archives and started Tweeting old sketches of the show’s beloved characters.

Initially, Silverman Tweeted that he was “looking for artifacts from Bart the Genius,” which originally aired on January 14, 1990, and that’s when he discovered this sketch of a raging Homer Simpson.

Even better, he next Tweeted these two sketches from one of the greatest early moments from The Simpsons, when Homer went skipping through the Land of Chocolate.

He even busted out some of his old character sketches that would eventually become the show’s standard bearers.

And yesterday he Tweeted one of my all-time personal favorites, a sketch of Bart the Raven from the original “Treehouse of Horror.”

There are plenty more, so make sure to go give the guy a follow and see what else he unearths for us.

(Banner via Getty)