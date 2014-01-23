‘The Simpsons’ Animator David Silverman Has Been Taking A Trip Down Memory Lane On Twitter

David Silverman is one of the animation geniuses that we owe a billion thanks to for making The Simpsons such a huge part of our lives for so many years. He started on the show way back in 1987 and went on to direct some of the best shows in the series’ long, wonderful history, including “Bart the General,” “Blood Feud,” “Homie the Clown,” and five and a half of the “Treehouse of Horror” episodes, among others. And this week, Silverman dipped into his personal archives and started Tweeting old sketches of the show’s beloved characters.
Initially, Silverman Tweeted that he was “looking for artifacts from Bart the Genius,” which originally aired on January 14, 1990, and that’s when he discovered this sketch of a raging Homer Simpson.
Even better, he next Tweeted these two sketches from one of the greatest early moments from The Simpsons, when Homer went skipping through the Land of Chocolate.
He even busted out some of his old character sketches that would eventually become the show’s standard bearers.
And yesterday he Tweeted one of my all-time personal favorites, a sketch of Bart the Raven from the original “Treehouse of Horror.”
There are plenty more, so make sure to go give the guy a follow and see what else he unearths for us.
(Banner via Getty)
I love stuff like this. I’ve watch many seasons of The Simpsons with the commentary on and I would go to a museum for The Simpsons everyday.
Idea: The Simpsons Museum.
Yes, please.
one of the best ways to waste time in school when I was a kid…drawing simpson characters .. woohoo !!!
My friends and I used to make our own Simpsons and TMNT comics in middle school. They probably looked as bad as the knockoff Simpsons shirts.
Burnsy, go to where ever your child storage stuff is stored and rifle through it. Then, post your own comics. If you do this, I’ll then post my Dragonball Z drawings and…hmm, let’s just forget that was ever brought up.
I was so good at drawing the Dragonball Z hair and eyes!
I spent 7th – 10th grade not paying attention and just drawing all that stuff. I even began taking art classes in college because I wanted to be an artist. I realized “NO FUTURE” pretty fast.
Where yah going, ladies?!
Yeah, apparently there are people that “take notes” instead of drawing or doodling. I will never understand that.
Its good Animator in the Memory.
I loved that the direction for “Homer in the Land of Chocolate” was basically just “Homer at his most happiest point.”.
Talk to me when you have some info from whoever animated this, my spirit animal: [media0.giphy.com]