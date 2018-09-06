A ‘Simpsons’ Writer Noticed A Glaring Animation Blunder In A Classic Episode

#The Simpsons
09.06.18 35 mins ago 2 Comments

FOX

Boy, I hope somebody got fired for this blunder.

Late in the classic six season The Simpsons episode “And Maggie Makes Three,” Homer is complaining to Marge about how everything is awful. “I hate my job, I hate my life,” he whines, “and ever since I found out about this baby, there’s been nothing but bad luck.” That baby is, of course, Maggie, who hasn’t been born yet. So then why is there a photo of “Magaggie” on the wall?

The animation error was spotted by long-time Simpsons writer and producer Matt Selman (he wrote “Behind the Laughter” and better-than-its-reputation “That ’90s Show,” among other episodes). “Maggie is in photo on wall behind Marge telling Homer she’s pregnant with Maggie,” he tweeted, to which current-showrunner (and Selman’s boss) Al Jean responded, “Canon is [in] ruins!”

Bill Oakley, a former Simpsons mainstay who’s now an executive producer for creator Matt Groening’s Disenchantment (he records amusing fast food reviews on Instagram, too), also hopped into the thread, writing, “This will be explained in the 5th season of @Disenchanment and may involve Fry and Leela but I cannot say anymore.” Just in case anyone took him, a comedy writer, at his word, he added, “Before this appears as fact on clickbait websites tomorrow morning, let me clarify: THIS IS A JOKE. There are no plans that I know of to do a triple-crossover like this but of course ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN!”

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Simpsons
TAGSTHE SIMPSONS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 6 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 1 week ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP