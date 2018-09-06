FOX

Boy, I hope somebody got fired for this blunder.

Late in the classic six season The Simpsons episode “And Maggie Makes Three,” Homer is complaining to Marge about how everything is awful. “I hate my job, I hate my life,” he whines, “and ever since I found out about this baby, there’s been nothing but bad luck.” That baby is, of course, Maggie, who hasn’t been born yet. So then why is there a photo of “Magaggie” on the wall?

The animation error was spotted by long-time Simpsons writer and producer Matt Selman (he wrote “Behind the Laughter” and better-than-its-reputation “That ’90s Show,” among other episodes). “Maggie is in photo on wall behind Marge telling Homer she’s pregnant with Maggie,” he tweeted, to which current-showrunner (and Selman’s boss) Al Jean responded, “Canon is [in] ruins!”

Maggie is in photo on wall behind Marge telling Homer she’s pregnant with Maggie pic.twitter.com/uckWDl8qWp — Matt Selman (@mattselman) September 5, 2018

Bill Oakley, a former Simpsons mainstay who’s now an executive producer for creator Matt Groening’s Disenchantment (he records amusing fast food reviews on Instagram, too), also hopped into the thread, writing, “This will be explained in the 5th season of @Disenchanment and may involve Fry and Leela but I cannot say anymore.” Just in case anyone took him, a comedy writer, at his word, he added, “Before this appears as fact on clickbait websites tomorrow morning, let me clarify: THIS IS A JOKE. There are no plans that I know of to do a triple-crossover like this but of course ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN!”