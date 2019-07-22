DISNEY

The Simpsons Movie was a huge success when it came out in 2007, earning over $527 million at the box office. But 12 years and countless unsubstantiated “in development” rumors later, there still isn’t a sequel. That’s partially due to the animated show still being on television, but also because, as showrunner Al Jean explained, “I would not want it to be anything that we did purely for the money. I would want it to be a really great movie. I personally feel no need for another one unless it’s great” (no wonder the baffling season 26 episode “The Man Who Came to Be Dinner” wasn’t turned into The Simpsons Movie 2).

A sequel is going to happen one day, though. Just ask creator Matt Groening.

Appearing at [San Diego] Comic-Con, Groening said that Disney would be keen to capitalize on the sequel’s box-office potential, after the House of Mouse’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox earlier this year… Groening said: “No doubt there will be another Simpsons movie one of these days. I think Disney wants something for its money.” (Via)

Groening also explained the delay between movies.

“The first Simpsons Movie almost killed us,” he said. “We didn’t have a B-team waiting to do The Simpsons Movie, so the same people who wrote, animated, voiced, and did the music for The Simpsons TV show also did the movie. That was in 2007. We’re almost recovered, almost.” (Imagine how the Bob’s Burgers folks feel.) The Simpsons Movie holds up fairly well (“Tousle my hair, Mr. Hanks” is a surprisingly resilient quote), so news of a potential sequel is welcome — as long as it’s not a live-action remake of the original. With this scene removed.

(Via NME)