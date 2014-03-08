‘The Simpsons’ Pay Tribute To ‘True Detective’ With Their Own Version Of The Yellow King

Welp, no reason to watch the finale this weekend, right? (*dodges empty Whisky bottle and sneakers*) I’m kidding! The Simpsons continues to take on popular culture items in the past week and put it all for the world to see. They even know that everyone is going to be tuning into the True Detective finale because how could you not? It’s the best show on television, and it’s ending its season with what will most likely make every viewer exhale deeply and wonder what to do with their lives now that it’s over.

Via The Simpsons Facebook