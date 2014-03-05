'The Simpsons' Take On Ellen's Epic Oscars Selfie

03.04.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

When The Simpsons spoofs or parodies something in pop culture, they usually kill it. Matt Groening wasted no time to show us who got cut out of Ellen’s Academy Award selfie. Too bad Jared Leto is still in it. Kevin Spacey? Still the best. Homer always gets shafted for an Oscar anyway.

homer-simpson-oscar-statue-don-ameche

Via The Simpsons Facebook

