'The Simpsons' Take On Ellen's Epic Oscars Selfie

When The Simpsons spoofs or parodies something in pop culture, they usually kill it. Matt Groening wasted no time to show us who got cut out of Ellen’s Academy Award selfie. Too bad Jared Leto is still in it. Kevin Spacey? Still the best. Homer always gets shafted for an Oscar anyway.
If only they had added Liza trying to squeeze in at the back, it would have been perfect.
Too bad they can’t nail an entire episode now and then.
And this will probably become a relevant Simpsons storyline in 2016.
Bravo! Bravo!
Guys this is horrifying.
I thought Jennifer Lawrence was in the photo, not Emma Thompson.
The Simpsons-ized version of Jennifer Lawrence appears to be a few clicks away from a sobbing mental breakdown.
Oh Bart, you rapscallion.
¡Viva la Bart!