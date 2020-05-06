To promote the series finale of Brockmire, the great IFC series that you should absolutely catch up with (it’s available on Hulu), Hank Azaria dropped by Conan on Tuesday. Naturally, the two ended up discussing The Simpsons, as Conan O’Brien wrote for the show from 1991-1993, penning such classic episodes as “Marge vs. the Monorail” and “Homer Goes to College,” while Hank Azaria still voices dozens of Springfield residents to this day. Azaria noted that Moe is his favorite Simpsons voice to do, and also shared his least favorite, the one that he saves for the end of a VO session.

“There are certain voices I save, like Duffman will blow me out in a second,” he told Conan. “I have to save Duffman for the end and I actually dread it. It actually does hurt, but I am not complaining.” Azaria then told a story that is every voice over actor’s worst nightmare. “My voice blows out rather easily, so I have to watch it. I was having a rough time in my life, and I got into a screaming match,” he said. “I totally blew out my voice and it didn’t come back for almost two weeks. I scared myself so bad that I actually got my vocal cords insured. Really.” Vocal cords are to Azaria as butt is to Kylie Minogue.

The Brockmire series finale (give Azaria an Emmy!) airs tonight on IFC.