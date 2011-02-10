Sinbad Is Coming Back to TV

Hey guys, remember Sinbad? He’s back, in reality TV form. On WEtv.
“It’s not your run-of-the-mill reality show,” Sinbad says. “I’m looking at this medium to find ways to be creative. If done right, reality TV can be funny.” […]
After The Sinbad Show and his movie roles dried up, Sinbad re-married his college sweetheart, kicked his 30-person entourage off the payroll and got back into his original passion of performing stand-up comedy.
Now living back in his original home where his career started, he’s working to rebuild his stand-up comedy career while his grown-up kids, Paige and Royce, are working on their own careers. [EW]
I never thought I’d say this, but: poor Sinbad. It seems like he went about getting his career back on track the right way, and then just as he starts to turn it around he ends up on WEtv. That channel’s basically Lifetime for women too poor to get a second cat.
Featuring a special guest appearance by Mongoose12
This is great news. I was just saying that TV needs more 8-Ball Jackets, multi-colored patchwork shirts, and size XXL red leather pants.
Parachute pants are back in the market. Not hipster ironically either.
Wow…I could literally see in my mind Uff holding a boom mic that was dispensing Sinbad pogs! Let me grab my Gabourey Sidibe slammer!
I blame gay Rob Thomas.
WEtv > Current TV
I’d rather be pack in Pog form.
*back.
/Dammit.
I did some post-production work on a WEtv reality show a few years ago.
Surprisingly, I did not die or go crazy from the experience.
I would totally watch a Sinbad and Rob Thomas Show…or for that matter a Sinbad and Scott Bakula Show
You’re all missing the point: Sinbad, SINBAD, once had 30 people on his payroll. SINBAD WAS MAKING ENOUGH MONEY TO EMPLOY 30 PEOPLE. Bill Hicks labored in near-obscurity until his death while Sinbad was the CEO of a thriving small business. There is no justice in this world.
Fun fact: Sinbad’s “Partaaaaaaaay” scene in Necessary Roughness paved the way for Chet Haze.
Bill Hicks was either doing it wrong or didn’t want fame, in that case.
Wow, he’s not dead? I could have sworn he was dead. Are we sure he’s not dead?
There’s a typo in your headline.
It should read: “Sinbad Be Coming Back to TV.”
Wither Dwayne Wayne?
I dont know if Tyler Perry is going to like this; he has carved out a real nice niche as the biggest no talent negro on tv. Like Highlander, “THERE CAN BE ONLY ONE”!