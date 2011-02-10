Sinbad Is Coming Back to TV

Hey guys, remember Sinbad? He’s back, in reality TV form. On WEtv.

“It’s not your run-of-the-mill reality show,” Sinbad says. “I’m looking at this medium to find ways to be creative. If done right, reality TV can be funny.” […]

After The Sinbad Show and his movie roles dried up, Sinbad re-married his college sweetheart, kicked his 30-person entourage off the payroll and got back into his original passion of performing stand-up comedy.

Now living back in his original home where his career started, he’s working to rebuild his stand-up comedy career while his grown-up kids, Paige and Royce, are working on their own careers. [EW]