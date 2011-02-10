Sinbad Is Coming Back to TV

02.10.11 7 years ago 17 Comments

Hey guys, remember Sinbad? He’s back, in reality TV form. On WEtv.

“It’s not your run-of-the-mill reality show,” Sinbad says. “I’m looking at this medium to find ways to be creative. If done right, reality TV can be funny.” […]

After The Sinbad Show and his movie roles dried up, Sinbad re-married his college sweetheart, kicked his 30-person entourage off the payroll and got back into his original passion of performing stand-up comedy.

Now living back in his original home where his career started, he’s working to rebuild his stand-up comedy career while his grown-up kids, Paige and Royce, are working on their own careers. [EW]

I never thought I’d say this, but: poor Sinbad. It seems like he went about getting his career back on track the right way, and then just as he starts to turn it around he ends up on WEtv. That channel’s basically Lifetime for women too poor to get a second cat.

