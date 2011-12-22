Site News: New Ways To Annoy Each Other

A ways back, when Uproxx first started rolling out its new layout and commenting system, I promised you all that there would be exciting features like threaded replies and direct messaging. Well, GUESS WHAT? That stuff is HERE. Now you have newer and more efficient ways to yell at each other about which celebrity and/or show and/or political ideology is, like totally dumb all the time. Huzzah for discourse!
In all honesty, this should really improve the commenting experience at Uproxx. Replying to someone who commented a page or two above you was unwieldy, and made more for clunky, disjointed conversations. Now you can just click the reply button under the comment and keep each discussion in its own little tidy area. Also, now you have the ability to send private, direct messages to each other. If you have an account, all you have to do is click on someone’s avatar and then find the little box in the top right of their Recent Comments box that says Send Message. And when someone sends you a message, you’ll receive an email at the address you registered with, and you can reply directly from your inbox. Or you can just check your profile thingy at the top right of the Warming Glow homepage. It’s super easy. So easy, in fact, that I’m already looking forward to all of your drunken messages about the various ways I did or did not ruin this site.
In conclusion, here is a picture of a baby polar bear. Have a blessed day.
pic via @petzrawr
Bring back Matt.
Hi!
Bring back Matt!
We TROLLLLLLLLIN son!
If you can’t bring back Matt at least give us the promised Lindsey.
Or Lindy, whatever just not pajiba guy
Note: If this new direct message feature results in a Warming Glow baby, I call dibs on naming it. I’m leaning towards Bazooka Sanders. Boy or girl.
Wait, are you calling dibs on the last name being Sanders?
As I said in an earlier post today – please more the “Reply” button to the bottom right of the box. When I see it at the left, my eyes feel like those of a Nazi soldier that was recently promoted into a secret unit that guards religious artifacts.
Ok!
[mashes keyboard with palms for 30-45 seconds]
Upon review I don’t know how to do that. I will pass your suggestion along.
Um, try span style=”text-align:right;”. Duh-DOYYY.
Or div instead of span. I am dumb.
Reply much?
Is that baby polar bear….dead? It sure looks dead. Cute, mind you. But dead none-the-less.
Don’t be silly, a dead polar bear would have X’s for eyes. You don’t watch enough cartoons. The tongue indicates it’s just stunned.
@HE, the tongue doesn’t indicate the bear is stunned. That look on it’s face? It’s love in point of fact.
Possibly gas.
But no replies to replies? What is this, Tumblr? YOUR FREE EXTRA FEATURES AREN’T EXTRA ENOUGH.
I’m not sure about this… Change confuses and frightens me. Ok, actually, my internet self-validation will be crushed when no one ever direct messages me or replies to my pathetic attempts at humor.
I got you, son.
So wait, it only takes one click to reply or send a message? Does Josh know about this?
I’M OFFENDED, I think? No clue.
I’ll explain on a different post so you get the page views.
Leave Josh alone. We don’t joke about page views.
If for no other reason I like this as it will organize all the Zoey v. Emily discussions more effectively.
oh and Emily > Zoey
Attaboy Chazz.
I’m not sure about this… My collection of anxiety disorders might spin out of control if I’m engaged directly. At least no one will be able to see me whacking the side of my head and whimpering. Small mercies.
When I tried to copy and paste that and reply to FatPolumalu something called Meebo repeatedly hijacked me.
O f*ucking joy…
Do the updates include the ability to no longer be listed as “male” on my profile? ‘Cause that would be nifty.
Maybe one day, milady. Maybe one day.
Wait, we’re all listed as “male”? Guess it doesn’t really matter since this isn’t match or something, but I can only think of about three other girls on here, so it’d be nice to know where my sistas at. (I need to know what the lobbying power for Olyphant gifs will be.)
Yes, ladies line up right over there, in your clean white t-shirts, right next to the garden hose.
Oh Danger you didn’t ruin anything. Dustin on the other hand…
So…A/S/L?
DM me, ladies! DM me hard!
We should be able to reply to replies to replies to replies to replies, ’cause otherwise, when I type LOL!!!1111oneoneone to a funny reply, no one will know which one I’m talking abouit.
*about (the non-Canadian spelling)
And we should be able to edit our posts.
Also, you should win prizes for commenting.
/Milhouse’d
This will cause chaos. Splendid!
If we’re lining up for “We need this/we need that” requests, I’d like a one-stop option for nominating comment of the week over in the FilmDrunk forums.
Heck, put them in all the forums. The glorification of mockery should not be left to film alone!
And rimjobs. There should be a button you press to get one.
I’m privy to a nice rusty trombone from time to time.