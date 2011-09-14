Six TV-Inspired Video Games That Were Nothing Like The Shows That Inspired Them

On the next few pages, you’ll find six video games “based” on TV shows, including more about Power Tool Pursuit, where the Tool Man fights dinosaurs. With flamethrowers and nail guns. In jeans.
The Simpsons: Bart vs. The Juggernauts
There are many, many, many video games based on “The Simpsons,” or more accurately, video games that feature Bart Simpson and later, everyone else. The first one, The Simpsons Arcade Game, appeared in 1991, and 24 installments later, 2007’s The Simpsons Game came out on six systems. Many of them have been good-to-very-good (The Simpsons Hit & Run, Virtual Bart, etc.), but there have been some stinkers, too, most notably 1992’s The Simpsons: Bart vs. The Juggernauts. Sure, its “Simpsons”-meets-“American Gladiators”-style gameplay kind of foreshadowed “A Milhouse Divided,” but that episode had a quick joke about Pyro taking away Luann in a giant steel hamster ball; Juggernauts, on the other hand, had Bart fighting Barney (huh?), wasn’t funny, and had nothing to do with the show that was about to air its best episode, “Last Exit to Springfield.” Shoddy “Simpsons”? Now I’ve heard everything.
Home Improvement: Power Tool Pursuit!
“Home Improvement” is one of those middling shows you don’t realize you’ve seen so many episodes of until someone references something specific from it, and you know what they’re talking about. (“Friends,” too.) And yet, in the all episodes of “Home Improvement” I’ve seen over the years, I don’t ever remember Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor fighting dinosaurs and mummies and using a chainsaw to shoot energy waves. All of that must have happened in the eighth season, when I stopped watching. “Home Improvement” is NOT “Home Improvement” without JTT. Not just anyone could inspire a photo-montage set to “My Heart Will Go On.”
I thought Craig T. Nelson was on Coach? Wings was Tony Shaloub and Thomas Hayden Church.
Yeah, I think you mean Steven Weber or Tim Daly. Although Wings would’ve been much improved with the inclusion of Craig T. Nelson.
Although a badass video game from my childhood, I don’t recall Duck Tales having much to do with the show. Then again I used to eat boogers so what do I know.
The people responsible for that Wings error have been shot.
A fair and just punishment.
What, no married with children the game?
I’d like to go on the record as saying that I’m probably the best “ABC Monday Night Football” player in the entire world. I spent countless hours as a youth playing it on the SNES. And with a playbook that featured 4 pass plays and 4 run plays, the possibilities were endless!
How can NFL 2k be considered an underrated series? Pretty much anyone that knows anything about video games acknowledges that by the end of its run, it was far superior to Madden and that’s the reason EA bought the exclusive NFL rights.
Also, the BEST TV-show based video game ever is DuckTales for NES.
*throws Foot Soldier into sevechild’s screen*
@rougeish: Now THAT would have been awesome.
the set up for the home improvement game was that it was all happening on the set of “tool time” and the various things he was fighting and area’s you play through are various “sets” around the studio, if i remember correctly.
also, the wings games had nothing to do with the tv show at ALL they were based on amiga flight sims and what not. aha.