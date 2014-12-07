Skeletor And He-Man’s Bromance Is On Full Display In Honda’s Latest Commercial

Like it or not, if you grew up in the 80s, you’re likely now in your early-to-mid thirties. That means that you probably have a job and you might even have some disposable income. You’re an adult, and Honda knows this and they know that the one thing that all adults crave is to be a child again.

That’s why they’ve rolled out three competing commercials featuring toys that will be instantly recognizeable to anyone in your (and my) age-range.

How can we resist the sight of Skeletor and He-Man cavorting in the facsimle snow while singing a Christmas carol called “Jingle Bros” about their burgeoning bro-mance?

How about Gumby and Pokey? The talking horse and whatever the f*ck Gumby is are exploring the wonders of a living room while adorably singing “Whatever Comes 2 Mind” in their commercial.

Jem’s being a little sh*tty to the Will Arnett-sounding GI Joe in their commercial, but his rendition of “Fa La La Love” has its charm, at least.

I’m not sure if you did, but I watched all three videos and I honestly don’t remember which Honda cars they were promoting, but I suppose the point is that people are talking about the campaign. So mission accomplished.

Besides that, Honda has also pledged to donate $50,000 to one of three charities, with the money going to the charity that is paired with the video that gets the most views. And that’s a nice thing to do, but it’s maybe a tiny bit messed up to pit charities against each other, isn’t it?

I mean no disrespect toward The Little League Urban Initiative or He-Man, I love baseball and Eternia, but putting them up against the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation doesn’t seem fair, even if they are being repped by Gumby and Pokey.

Anyway, vote your conscience/favorite toy from your childhood.

Source: Tastefully Offensive