‘Sleepy Hollow’ Made ‘The Golem’ In Its Latest Episode

Last night marked the last Sleepy Hollow before the middle of January, in which the show will oddly be back for only two weeks: Its last two episodes, airing on January 20th, will be shown as a two-parter. If Fox hadn’t renewed this series back in October that’d be a point of concern. Either way, this was a great episode, not least because it shook up the formula a little bit.
Namely, this time the evil running around smashing people isn’t some sort of demonic plague, but rather a being Ichabod accidentally brings back with him when he goes to Purgatory to confront his wife about his son. It turns out Jeremy Crane spent most of his short young life being treated like crap, and when you’ve got Mom’s witchy superpowers and Dad’s badass streak, that manifests itself in bringing a Colonial Uglydoll to life to start killing the people trying to hurt you.
Thus, our heroes now have a mess on their hands they need to stop. Also making a welcome return is John Noble as Henry, the Sin Eater. Noble always elevates the proceedings, and it’s a nice touch that he adds a lot to the episode, both kicking off its action and helping our duo at key points.
As something of a minor b-plot this episode, we also see Frank Irving trying to reconnect with his family. After the last episode, this probably caused no shortage of grumbling… at least until he got threatened by a demonic hot chocolate vendor with shades of Fallen. Now, of course, it’s personal, and to be frank, after what we saw in the last episode, Moloch’s mouth has written a check his ass is probably not going to be able to cash.
It’s a nice way to wrap up the year with this pleasant surprise of a show. It’s a shame that we don’t have many more episodes, but at least we know a second season is on the way.
Some more thoughts:
- Something I guarantee you happened in the writer’s room: “John Noble is back? Score! That guy could make a train timetable interesting and full of gravitas.” “Five bucks says he can’t.” “You’re on.”
- Your Golem today will be played by Kickpuncher from Community. No, seriously, that’s Derek Mears under that quite good creature makeup.
- Ichabod should really be more familiar with the tendency of witches to be rules lawyers. The “Four Who Speak As One” said they “stopped his heart”, not that they bumped him off, so I’m guessing we’ll be seeing Jeremy sooner rather than later.
- Ichabod’s grousing about how language has changed, and Abby’s comeback about “awful intercourse” almost makes up for Abby not realizing that Charles Dickens was a bit past Ichabod’s time.
- This episode really only had one on-screen fatality, but it was amusingly gruesome even by this show’s standards.
Any thoughts? Let us know in the comments!
Also, there was a weird “soft” moment when Ichabod acknowledged that Golem dude was technically family
Yeah, I found that interesting. I’m also glad they didn’t drag out the whole ancestry thing across a full season.
So two things: A) Jeremy will definitely be returning as an antagonist right? Maybe as part of a deal with Moloch to free Katrina? B) John Noble could read the phone book and I would watch, the guy is absolutely amazing
Also, was it just me or did the three of them kind of head out to the parking lot a little non nonchalantly after hearing the librarians screams? I don’t blame them, just seemed a little weird.
It was a bad match between the scene and the sound design, definitely.
Also, I don’t know if he’ll be an antagonist, but Jeremy is definitely coming into play.
Noooooo, I need more episodes now. And damn Fox for showing a preview of The Following instead of a preview of the next episode.
On a happier note, Crane’s reaction to the Christmas stocking was great. Crane reacting to modern stuff will never get old.
The next episode doesn’t even have an announced title yet. Something tells me they’re still working on it.
I blame The Following for the fact that this first season of Sleepy Hollow is fairly short.
Every time the show threatens to derail me with Irving’s family-storyline I remember that this is the only way at the moment for them to show more Orlando Jones. I’m good with it. I’ll put up with being a little bored if it means more Irving character development and Jones screen time.
Now that there are some actual stakes tied to the main storyline, I’m down with it. Irving having to juggle his fatherly duties and fighting demons sounds like a lot of fun.
I’ve really bought in to the idea that Irving is the audience’s stand-in character, so anything that happens to make HIS story more relatable and grounded is a good move.
After last night I thought maybe he might turn out to be the other witness. Probably not.
I was under the impression that only a Jewish Rabbi could summon the fearsome Gollum.
Peter Jackson’s a Rabbi?
No, but he is Santa Claus:
overall i thought this was the worst episode of the season, and i can’t really put my finger on why. i think following up the awesome ass Swamp Thing Tree Monster with a Golem that looked like a reject from Hell Boy might have been a weak move. regardless this show totally remains the most silly enjoyable thing on tv. i do with they’d slow it down a bit and quit burning through plot so fast. Crane’s son storyline felt way too rushed.
This show is way better than it needs to be.
love it
anyone no whats adult jeremy’s name? :)