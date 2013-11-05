‘Sleepy Hollow’ Took A Meeting In Its Latest Episode

Sleepy Hollow is back after a week’s hiatus. And, while it wasn’t the strongest episode, it had some pretty great moments that remind you this show’s strength is its cast.
It opens up with Abby and Ichabod watching what appears to be an intramural baseball game, as one of the few spectators, and Abby razzing the ump. And it continues what seems to be a running gag on this show; a heartfelt, somewhat cheesy monologue, in this case about how baseball is the American dream, followed up immediately by a joke. In this case, Ichabod turning out to be pretty good as a screaming fan; Abby needs to take him to that Mets game.
That said, this is an episode where everybody involved is taking a meeting. It’s an interesting episode in that we fill in some of Ichabod’s past during what amounts to a job interview; he’s ordered, as a British officer, to interrogate a colonist about the identity of “Cicero”, a man writing anti-British pamphlets. Also, Ichabod is a Mason, and his brother Masons are apparently both around and taking some time off from drinking to shoot people with tranquilizer darts and abduct them. This had better presage a Mason/Hessian fight later in the season.
Abby, meanwhile, hunts down the Sin Eater, a man who will consume your sin and erase it, and a role performed with quite a bit of sadness and grace by John Noble. He’s the only man who can break Ichabod’s connection with the Headless Horseman, while the Masons (and Ichabod) believe that the only way to stop said melonless ax murderer is for Ichabod to kill himself, thus taking Death down with him. Which seems contradictory, but what the hell, if I can roll with Ichabod not changing pants, I can roll with his connection to Death allowing him to kill it.
It actually gets very heartwarming towards the end; Nicole Beharie and Tom Mison are good at playing warm friends. And it ends with the Headless Horseman back in town, packing heat and carrying an axe… meaning next week, we’re likely seeing some heads fly.
Some more thoughts:
- “There are two things I believe you should hang onto as long as possible: Virginity and skepticism.” Finally, they let Orlando Jones be funny.
- I thought Sleepy Hollow to Hartford, CT, a trip Abby and Jenny make at one point, was a bit of a stretch, but it turns out to be a 90 minute drive and fits well in the episode’s timeframe. Nice to see writing staffs using Google Maps, and not having everything “conveniently” nearby. Even if I’m calling B.S. on being able to get anywhere in less than six hours on I-84.
- Katrina Crane is apparently a Quaker, which is a choice one hopes they dig into a little; being a Quaker back in the American Revolutionary War was not exactly fun.
- It says something about John Noble’s talent in the climax that he does something so simple and yet makes it feel so utterly gross.
Any thoughts yourself? Let us know below.
I have a feeling the last shot of the season finale will be them at a Mets game (with some antics of Icky in NYC prior), them laughing and loving life, then a cut to a hand bursting out of a grave or something. It just seems right.
Absolutely loved the episode, don’t like Noble’s chances of surviving too long if he’s now tied to the horseman though. Thought the mason stuff was cool, this show is basically giving me the funky colonial history that I had hoped Assassin’s Creed III would provide.
Also man has anyone in American history gotten a shittier rap thatn Banastre Tarleton?
Propaganda lives well past its time. Also, I think Benedict Arnold got a bad rap, not that I think treason was a good idea, but once you look at his life circumstances and what the rebel forces did to him, you get why he did it.
Speaking of ACIII, oh that shifty Arnold escaping to the sea.
@dan seitz
The same Benedict Arnold that plotted to turn West Point over to the hated British?
uh…. Barney Gumble!
Yep. Repeatedly passed over for promotion, saw other people claim credit for his acts of bravery, accused of taking bribes, and nearly went broke fighting for American independence. It’s hard to blame the guy for snapping.
The same Barney Gumble who keeps taking pictures of my sister?
Uh, actually he meant Joe Valachi!
Benedict Arnold gets a bad rap.
If anything, making Banastre Tarleton into a demon undercuts what a son of a bitch he was. That said, this episode does not do his fashion sense justice. The man knew how to wear a set of plumes.
I could listen to Ick yell at umps all damn day.
I thought only horses slept standing up!
I thought the episode had a much darker tune than the first batch, which is appriate as things are going to have to get into some pretty bleak territory as the Final Conflict rolls around.
The one thing that bothered me is that they never went into why the Sin-Eater would have been so melancholy: it’s not just being tired of seeing so much horror, but that when he dies, the Sin-Eater must pay for all the sin he’s consumed… unless he finds another one to pass them on to.
Still, agree totally on the need for a Mets game in the final.
Every time I hear about the Sin Eater I think of that horrible movie with Heath Ledger in it… you know the one The Four Feathers? I needed a Sin Eater to take away the sin of paying to watch that movie in a theater.
It bothers me that the Horseman has a shotgun and a bandolier of shot shells. He is 200 yrs old. Who taught him about modern weaponry? Icky had to learn to use modern firearms.
He’s Death, man. He knows his hardware!
I was going to say, the personification of Death probably knows his stuff.
Shotguns were also around in the revolutionary war. Not pump action, but definately single shot I want to say.
didn’t he use a machine gun on the pilot episode? but yeah, he’s Death…he knows how to kill you with all manner of weaponry.
Its not a nuclear warhead he constructed himself from spent uranium rods, its a fucking shotgun, its not a complex piece of machinery.
Does anyone else automatically start thinking of Charlie from “The Gang Cracks the Liberty Bell” episode of Sunny?
when looking at the picture in this post.
I’m really glad Abby and Katrina got to meet. I’m in the camp of not wanting Abbie and Ichabod to get together, and Abby being friendly with his wife can only help our cause.
I’m a big fan of the platonic and believable male-female friendship in television. DONAGHY AND LEMON 4EVA. That said, I’m kind of willing to surrender to whatever the production team wants to do with these people. They’ve earned my faith so far.
Something something Stonecutters joke
But by separating the horseman from Icky, have they not just removed the one weak point he had?
I think the problem was that the link was only to Death, so War, Famine and Pestalance (or whatever this show renamed that last two) were going to be harder to stop if Icky was dead. Of course they could just kill Death (that idea isn’t going to make more sense anytime soon) last, which is inevitably what they’re going to do anyway, if they get renewed for 7 seasons.
Did anyone else notice the “All Seeing Eye” on the back of Katrina’s tombstone? That’s a mason symbol right?