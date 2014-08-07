Try To Resist These Schweddy Balls, Talking Stefon Dolls, And Other SNL Swag

Entertainment Editor
08.07.14 9 Comments

Saturday Night Live’s 40th anniversary is coming up next year, so NBC has partnered with It’Sugar to sell over 50 SNL-themed novelty items online and at It’Sugar locations starting on September 13th. The item that caught our attention first (because it’s irresistible) is Pete’s Famous Schweddy Balls, based on 1998 skit “The Delicious Dish” starring Alec Baldwin as Pete Schweddy and Ana Gasteyer and Molly Shannon as two quotidian NPR hosts who can’t wait to get a mouthful of Pete’s Schweddy Balls.

Alec Baldwin said back in 2011, “For a long time, I thought that ‘Here Lies Pete Schweddy’ would end up on my tombstone.” Well, Alec, now it’s not only a limited edition Ben & Jerry’s flavor, but it’s also a box of peanut butter malt balls:

Mmmm, salty. We’ll be sure not to rest them on a hot stove.

Oh, by the way, there’s also going to be a talking Stefon doll. I MUST POSSESS THIS.

There will also be talking dolls for Ladies’ Man, Debbie Downer, and (ugh) Gilly, but who needs those when you could get four Stefons and start up the hottest club instead?

SNL and It’Sugar will also be selling candy bars based on Mary Katherine Gallagher, Drunk Uncle, Coneheads, and the Night at the Roxbury brothers. They’ve got something called “Stefon’s Pop n’ Rock Party Bars” as well as Hans and Franz water bottles, Debbie Downer hand sanitizer, Gilly Sour Gummy Hearts, and an enormous collection of mints (huge profit margins there) based on numerous sketches:

And they had to include some classic Phil Hartman, so there’s going to be Colon Blow cereal:

Of course, this collection wouldn’t be complete without Schmitt’s Gay Beer, which they are reportedly also going to release. We’re on top of the world right now.

Via Food Beast and USA Today

TOPICS#Chris Farley#SNL
TAGSadam sandlerALEC BALDWINANA GASTEYERCHRIS FARLEYCLASSY TIMESIT'SUGARMERCHMOLLY SHANNONNSCHWEDDY BALLSSNLSTEFONWANT

