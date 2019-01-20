‘SNL’ Cold Open Finds Donald Trump Haggling Over The Shutdown On ‘Deal Or No Deal’

01.20.19 11 mins ago

SNL has been off the air since before the holidays, and so much has changed. For instance, when Matt Damon’s episode aired, there was a fully functioning national government. The partial shutdown has been going on for almost a month, with no end in sight. So what better way to lampoon the ongoing crisis than with a sketch about a dead game show?

Alec Baldwin’s Donald J. Trump swung by, popping up on a briefly resurrected version of not The Apprentice but Deal or No Deal. Kenan Thompson played Steve Harvey, sitting in for a sick Howie Mandell (probably because who even has a Howie Mandell impersonation?), and he was here to reach out to the president in the only way the president can understand: “With a TV game show with women holding briefcases.”

The briefcases were held by a motley crew, some expected (Kate McKinnon’s Nancy Pelosi), some less so (Ego Nwodim’s Cardi B, here because of the latter’s surprise anti-Trump video). Each tried to offer Trump some tantalizing deal, though almost all of them weren’t so hot for a president who in real life will only say no deal. Chuck Schumer’s offer was “whatever you want,” before he amended it to “$15 and a pastrami on rye.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#SNL
TAGSdonald trumpnancy pelosishutdownSNL

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.18.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.14.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.14.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.11.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.08.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP