‘SNL’ Cold Open Finds Lori Loughlin, Julian Assange And Michael Avenatti Hanging In Prison

04.13.19 1 hour ago

So a lot of people are either new to prison or likely heading there. One of them isn’t the president of the United States, but SNL decided their latest cold open could ditch him for a change. Yes, the person we might have talked about more this week than Donald Trump was Lori Loughlin.

Kate McKinnon did a killer deadpan take on the former Aunt Becky, swinging by a men’s prison (for some reason) to shake things up, impressing/scaring the longtimers, lifers, and new fish with her truly terrifying crimes. “You think that’s crazy?” she asked her new colleagues. “I paid 500 grand to get my daughters into USC.’

McKinnon’s Loughlin dropped Full House lines from other characters (“Cut it out”), bragged that her one daughter, Olivia Jade, is using her allegedly ill-earned college education to be an “influencer,” and informed that them her new name is “Brother Becky,” for she had bribed the prison’s Nation of Islam sect into letting her join their ranks. She was throwing money around, which she partly won by her long résumé.

