As you know, America is currently in the midst of a national emergency: We have a president who just declared an obviously, provably b.s. “national emergency.” Because Donald J. Trump failed at the art of the deal with Democratic lawmakers, he’ll be trying to fund his precious border wall the old fashioned way: By using presidential power to siphon money from parts of the government that need it to a wall that only his staunchest, MAGA-iest fans even want.

And so the Alec Baldwin signal went up. The actor doesn’t swing by SNL every weekend — only if it’s, well, an emergency. And it was. In a parody of the president’s national emergency press briefing, Baldwin’s Trump stood in front of reporters he hated to, first, claim he was 6’7” and 145 pounds (“shredded”), then declare that, “We need wall, okay?” He also added, “Wall works. Wall means safe.”

He explained his clear, Spock-like reasoning, though he admitted that “it’s easier to understand if you’re not that smart.” He went on: “We have a tremendous amount of drugs from the Southern border — or the ‘brown line,’ as many people have asked me not to call it.”