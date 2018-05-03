Donald Glover’s ‘SNL’ Appearance Starts Off Poorly Thanks To Beck Bennett’s Tribute Welcome

#SNL
05.02.18 10 mins ago

Donald Glover has arrived for double-duty on SNL and to welcome him to the show, Beck Bennett thought it would be cool to put together a nice domino display for the entertainment powerhouse. But there is a fatal flaw in this plan and it has nothing to do with Chris Redd’s amazing jump ruining the entire set-up.

There’s a lot of Troy from Community in this little promo for this week’s SNL — the first of a trio that will bring this season to a close. It should give fans of Glover some high hopes for his chances on the show, especially if they let him write and play to some strengths. He’ll also join a long line of legendary performers who hosted and also served as musical guest, standing with legends like Frank Zappa, Paul Simon, and Willie Nelson, and current stars, like Taylor Swift and Justin Timberlake.

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSBECK BENNETTCHILDISH GAMBINOChris ReddDONALD GLOVERSNL

