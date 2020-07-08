The defining moment of the SNL at home-era wasn’t Tom Hanks’ monologue, Boyz II Men and Babyface performing “A Song for Mama,” or the return of Kenan’s “What Up with That” (although that was very good) — it was Colin Jost’s acoustic guitar.

Appearing during Weekend Update in the April 11 episode, the guitar was perfectly framed on a couch behind Jost, as if he was announcing to the world, “Anyway, here’s ‘Wonderwall.'” Unfortunately (?), we never got to see Jost do his best Liam Gallagher impression, but he was asked about the guitar in an interview with the New York Times.

“Scarlett had that guitar forever and it was in the quarantine,” Jost said, referring to his very famous fiancée Scarlett Johansson. “She was like, ‘Maybe I should learn to how to play,’ and just left it on the couch. It was so perfectly framed there and then everyone pointed it out and I was like, ‘How can I be so dumb?’ I had no awareness of it at all.”

As pointed out by Vulture, Jost previously addressed the guitar on Instagram, writing, “My favorite observation from last episode, even among my fellow cast members, was: ‘Great job including the guitar, douchebag.’ This might sound incomprehensible but I did not know it was on the couch, let alone perfectly framed behind me. I have never, nor do I pretend to play, the guitar. Nor do I physically understand how it works. I just Mr Magoo’ed into having a guitar behind me.” Maybe ScarJo can teach him some Tom Waits songs.

