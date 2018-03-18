Alex Moffat’s Anderson Cooper opened Saturday Night Live with a massive list of stars trying to fill the many, many roles ripe for satire that are being escorted from Donald Trump’s White House on a daily basis. Kate McKinnon returned as Jeff Sessions to comment on last night’s firing of Andrew McCabe, saying, “this was sneaky for me. I’m just a simple man trying to make life bad for immigrants and now here I am taking away the pension of a Christian white. It ain’t right!”

"Frankly, I can’t believe I lasted this long." — Attorney General Jeff Sessions #SNL pic.twitter.com/WUivoW6GeI — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 18, 2018

Then, Cooper decides to welcome former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to his desk, played by a perfect John Goodman. Tillerson recalls his firing this week, hearing from Chief of Staff John Kelly: “He said, ‘are you on the toilet, because I’ve got some bad news.'”