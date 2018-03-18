Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Did you catch Betsy DeVos on 60 Minutes last weekend? Even if you didn’t, you likely heard that it was a flaming car wreck caked in dogsh*t of an appearance for the United States Secretary of Education and that’s probably putting things generously. (It did not go well. That’s the big takeaway.) Naturally, Saturday Night Live found time in a relatively packed episode to roast the poor performance with rotisserie flair.

Kate McKinnon channeled DeVos at the Weekend Update desk, presenting the Secretary of Education’s rough outing on the CBS news magazine as just the tip of the iceberg.

“Look, I may not be very good on camera,” McKinnon/DeVos explained, “But behind the scenes, my ideas are much worse.”

The segment served as a jumping off point to touch on a lot of the more controversial (or confusing) aspects of the official’s public stances. For example, her was the response to WU co-anchor Colin Jost asking about public schools versus private schools.

“I don’t like to think of things in terms of school,” said McKinnon beyond those familiar DeVos frames. “It should be up to the states. In Wyoming, for example, which has many potential grizzlies, there should be a school for bears. And in Louisiana, crocodile crossing guards. And in North Carolina, stop being trans, and that’s what’s best for them.”

If it’s consolation to Betsy DeVos, McKinnon’s impression is a lot kinder than some of the responses DeVos got for dressing up as Ms. Frizzle for Halloween.