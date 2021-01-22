Season 46 of Saturday Night Live will continue with new episodes starting at the end of January. NBC announced on Friday that the sketch comedy show will return to taping on January 30, with a trio of new episodes following into February with some big names attached, at least in the streaming world.

John Krasinski will host on January 30 with Machine Gun Kelly taking the performing duties as musical guest. On February 6, Dan Levy will host, and Phoebe Bridgers will perform. The final new episodes announced is scheduled for February 13 with Regina King hosting and Nathaniel Rateliff performing in Studio 8H.

The Office alum hosting may be a bit of promotion work for A Quiet Place Part II, which was scheduled for release in 2020 but was pushed to April 2021 because of the pandemic. Levy, meanwhile, will ride his tenure as showrunner and star of Schitt’s Creek to an SNL hosting gig and King’s work directing One Night In Miami has drawn strong reviews on Amazon Prime.

The show will have, uh, certainly missed a lot during its winter break so it will be interesting to see where they go with cold opens and Weekend Update in a post-Trump presidency. The show wasn’t making new episodes during the MAGA coup attempt or Biden’s inauguration, for example, but by the time Jim from the Office takes the stage in New York, I’m sure there will be another big crisis to highlight.