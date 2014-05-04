‘SNL’ Recap: Can Emma Stone Co-Host Every Week?

This isn’t a knock on Andrew Garfield, who was funny and charming and not nearly as twitchy as I thought he’d be, but why can’t Emma Stone co-host SNL every week? When was the last time SNL booked two hosts for one episode — Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey back in 2004? It was a disaster then, but Emma has more chops than the sea does chicken (that reference brought to you by 2003), and she could single-handedly save floundering sketches with her naturally engaging BFF-ness.
And to anyone who disagrees because they don’t like Emma: I hear the Beygency is taking requests.
Cold Open
There hasn’t been as much Bobby Moynihan as I’d like this season, but he scored the plum gig of impersonating Donald Sterling this week, and he went Full Jowl. It never approaches anything that could be considered “edgy,” but at least SNL cast Sterling; when Adam Silver stepped out, I was afraid the entire sketch was going to be about how he saved the NBA, and that we’d never actually get to see the disgraced racist. It’s been a bad year for Cold Opens, so chalk this one up as a highlight.
Monologue
Just as Emma Stone should co-host every SNL, so too should Aidy Bryant be in every movie as an enthusiastic New Yorker decked out like the Statue of Liberty, even if the film takes place in, say, 1940s Nazi Germany. ESPECIALLY if it takes place there.
Celebrity Family Feud
“Celebrity Family Feud” felt endless (it clocks in at nearly seven minutes, which is Hobbit trilogy-level long for an SNL sketch), but not painfully so, thanks to Kate McKinnon’s delightfully chipper Shakira and Taran Killam’s resurrection of Goat Boy as Russell Crowe. Andrew’s JT could use some work, though.
Oliver Twist
I’m already shuddering at the prospect of Deirdre becoming a recurring character, popping into other sketches based on classic books to ruin everything. I like Cecily Strong, but not like this. NOT LIKE THIS. Also, I’m pretty sure Andrew Garfield could still convincingly play the lead in a middle school production of Newsies, if he wore the right floppy hat.
No word about the chicken wing sketch? Was that a web-only thing? It might be the booze talking, but damn, that was hilarious. The transitions, the dopey sound effects, the whole randomness. Delightful.
I was prepared to laugh, and got dangerously close a few times.
That Jebidiah Atkinson character shouldn’t have come back after its first appearance on the show.
I really liked the episode. Celebrity Family Feud should be in every episode, Weekend Update was fantastic all around, and Josh slept on the pre-taped bits which were all solid.
Also, Coldplay didn’t annoy me nearly as much as I feared. That Magic song is pretty solid.
Dear SNL: Leslie Jones is my new favorite black lady … please make sure she gets on erry episode.
Can a bitch get a beef bone?
She was terrifying in the most appealing way
i feel like you buried the lede here: LESS COLIN JOST!
He has an extremely punchable face.
Keenan as Steve Harvey was awful.
He has to play it straight. There’s no way to top the absurdity that is Steve Harvey’s own performances on the Feud.
This is the first episode in the season that had some actually funny bits, with the awkwardness of Wings, Leslie Jones doing a fantastic solo, good impersonations from the crew and a fine, charming performance by Colin Jost.
But all Josh Kurp finds to talk about is how Emma Stone’s cameos were precious… Gosh, can Uproxx please find this dude a partner so we can move on with our lives? First.
Agreed. The monologue was very average (and would have been just as good if a cast member were the one giving him “tips”), and the SpiderMan bit was nothing special. I like Stone as much as the next guy, but she didn’t make the show.