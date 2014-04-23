‘SNL’ Season 39 Will End Like It Began — With A Former Cast Member

Season 39 (!) of SNL began with a former cast member who went on to star in an award-winning TV show and an indie rock group that’s mainstream popular. It will end with a former cast member who went on to star in an award-winning TV show and an indie rock artist who’s mainstream popular.
Yup, you got it: Rob Schneider and Zooey Deschanel’s Ponytail! (If only…)
May 3, 2014: Andrew Garfield and Coldplay
May 10, 2014: Charlize Theron and the Black Keys
May 17, 2014: Andy Samberg and St. Vincent
Kristen Wiig hosted the penultimate episode last season; Andy Samberg (with the magnificent St. Vincent!) has the honors for this season’s finale. Maybe Kenan Thompson can host the year after he finally leaves the show, in 2045.
I wish Andy had hosted when Brooklyn 99 was still airing. I would love them to get any and all publicity possible.
Charlize Theron and the Black Keys sounds interesting. At least the music will be fantastic, which doesn’t happen very often on SNL.
Kenan will host when Bobby Moynihan when he comes back for his 25th consecutive year? (Even though Monyihan and piece of toast hate each other)
It’s Saturday Night Live! Starring: A piece of toast! Two guys with handlebar mustaches! A man painted silver who makes robot noises! Gar Manarnar! Three s… uh, uh, uh, uh, I’ll get back to that one! A hole in the wall where the men can see it all! And, returning for his twenty-fifth consecutive year, Bobby Moynihan!
I got the reference, dude.