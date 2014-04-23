‘SNL’ Season 39 Will End Like It Began — With A Former Cast Member

Season 39 (!) of SNL began with a former cast member who went on to star in an award-winning TV show and an indie rock group that’s mainstream popular. It will end with a former cast member who went on to star in an award-winning TV show and an indie rock artist who’s mainstream popular.

Yup, you got it: Rob Schneider and Zooey Deschanel’s Ponytail! (If only…)

May 3, 2014: Andrew Garfield and Coldplay
May 10, 2014: Charlize Theron and the Black Keys
May 17, 2014: Andy Samberg and St. Vincent

Kristen Wiig hosted the penultimate episode last season; Andy Samberg (with the magnificent St. Vincent!) has the honors for this season’s finale. Maybe Kenan Thompson can host the year after he finally leaves the show, in 2045.

