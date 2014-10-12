‘SNL’ Season 40 Discussion: Bill Hader And Hozier

Cold Open
It’s not uncommon for a cold open to run six minutes, maybe even seven. This one clocks in at a breezy three and a half, which tells me two things: 1) it probably wasn’t worth being placed so high, and 2) the concept (Kim Jong-un, world’s greatest athlete, injured, etc.) works better as a throwaway joke during Weekend Update. Bobby Moynihan tries his hardest to save it, but no go.
Herb Welch
Herb Welch was never one of my favorite Bill Hader characters. Which is surprising, because not only do I enjoy seeing Hader, one of the nicest people ever, play a stubborn asshole, but also casual racism from old people is a comedy sweet spot for me. Oh well.
The Group Hopper
Adapted from a YA novel written entirely in the comments section of The Hunger Games comes The Group Hopper, an impossible to comprehend mashup of every YA book to come out this decade. SNL sketches with high production values don’t always turn out well, but there was an attention to detail that works here. Plus, Bill Hader as Effie Trinket. There’s nothing to not like about that.
Hollywood Game Night
I’m a sucker for “everyone gets to show off their best celebrity impressions” sketches, and “Hollywood Game Night” did not let me down. Sure, there was WAY too much Kristen Wiig, but Kate McKinnon’s Jane Lynch, Beck Bennett’s Nick Offerman, and especially Cecily Strong’s Sofia Vergara more than made up for her being the star of an episode she wasn’t even hosting, for some reason.
He should change his name to Hoser cause that’s what he is.
Hozier sucks so bad it’s amazing. He makes Nickelback sound like the Beatles. The only people who like him are loser girls. They play his lame song constantly on Sirius. Every time I hear it I want to chew my own fingers off. Please, go away you one hit wonder.
Hozier was absolutely amazing on SNL!! I honestly am a massive, massive fan of him.
The “Take Me To Church” music video makes me feel all the feels in the
best and worst way.
Must check out if you haven’t seen it already. Here I’ll even link it: [youtu.be]
Hozier was perfection. Inside SoCal was easily my favorite. Cat In The Hat sketch was surprisingly funny…it reminded me of older SNL.
I loved Hozier, actually. I’ve heard a lot of his stuff on satellite radio this summer and his CD is def. worth checking out.
hader was a beast last night and made everything watchable…but the monologue was meh to me. davidson is raw but awkwardly hilarious. once he settles in and gets more skits, he’ll be even funnier. wiig as a lil too much for me in the gameshow segment. we all know jost sucks… but i don’t get all the che love. i find him very stiff and as someone else pointed out- he tries to sell the jokes too hard. cecily should replace one of them at least. and is it me or is jay pharaoh an afterthought so far? he hasn’t brought anything memorable to the table.
I laughed like a bitch during the Herb Welch sketch. “I know you’re smooth down there.” The jabbing reminded me of Trebek/Connery on Celebrity Jeopardy.
The Phil Hartman/jan hooks piece was devastating. Tears.
My issue with the Pete Davidson Weekend Update spots is that they’re basically “Here’s a thing that happened in the news! Now, with a tertiary tie-in to that issue from his stand-up act, is Pete Davidson!” I don’t want to complain too much because they’re very funny. They just seem forced.
I agree. They seemed to find a news topic that loosely fit in with his stand up act and decided to toss it in to kill time….
Have you been watching SNL for the past 40 years or so?
This was a pretty good episode once we were done being forcefed Kristen Wiig.
I do like the idea of Cecily Strong being in more sketches. Also Hader for the f*cking win.
People actually laugh at this garbage?
well its not. its stevehandjobs.
get it right, or you know.. dont
I’d take you more serious if your name wasn’t Steve Handjobs..
This was surprisingly good. I enjoyed everything except the cold open.
Never heard of Hozier, I thought, but then it turns out I’d heard that first song before, primarily from the ads for “Banshee” on Cinemax that feature a soaking wet woman in lingerie shooting a gun. Marrying that image to the song can only help him.
this was the first SNL in I don’t know how long that I actually sat through and, for the most part, enjoyed. I agree with most of the rest of you about Colin Jost. Why? And I hate that Cecily Strong has been relegated to “second cop” (as Bill Murray described his first season). Also, what’s a Hozier? Like we need another sensitive bearded indie dude with a guitar.
It’s French for Bon Iver.
Did they not air a “goodnight everybody” tag or did my local station just cut it off?
Wiig was only in the monologue, that’s not being the star of the show
Great episode, love returning cast members as host
Ah shit I even knew that, I don’t know what happened. Oh well, point still stands @Mondo Butts but thanks for paying attention
Um. Wig was not just in the monologue. Get your shit straight before posting, I’m tired of it.
Besides monopolizing the Hollywood Game Night sketch. Which was actually kind of in-character, because Kathie Lee would have monopolized it too.
Inside SoCal was perfect, Puppet Class was fantastic, and Cat In The Hat had some great stuff. The rest was awful. Jost is killing this show.
I must not be one of the cool kids, but so far, I’ve found Michael Che and Pete Davidson to be downright terrible on SNL.
I think Che will get the hang of it- it just sounds like he’s trying to sell the jokes too hard as jokes. Part of the fun of WE is that the jokes get told as news stories. Still, he has potential.
As for Davidson though, you must be seeing something that I don’t, because so far, I’ve found him almost painfully unfunny. Him bungling his lines this week was like watching a disaster unfold.
Jost still sucks.
I can’t stand Jost. Why is he on SNL? Is he a producer’s son? Take him away please. Cecily or Che can do it without him so much better. He is FLAT and so not funny. Ugh
It started with Tina Fey that the head writer got a spot on Update.
@Francesca I assume it was a seniority thing or whatever.
@francesca what does being head writer have to do with being on camera?
How did he get head writer? WTF is that… was he ever on camera before last season???
Head writer now that Seth is gone, so he’s going nowhere.
I’m SO tired of Kyle Mooney’s sub-Tim and Eric delivery and pretaped bits. It’s Saturday Night LIVE… how often does he do anything live? Besides being a background character, I mean.
I think you had a typo there. It should have said ‘worst’.
Kyle Mooney is the best part of the show
Has there been an actual comparison to Andy Samberg, like past personal opinions and all? I’d be interested in seeing it.
“Blue. Yellow. Green. Colors in art. But how baller can art be? I’m here at a f***ing museum to find out.”
“Feature Story: Is Art Gangster?” I don’t know that these sketches are for everybody but I love their deadpanning
“but there was an intention to detail that works here.”
Oh, irony. You cruel bitch.
Nick Offerman needs to be a recurring impression.
Damn. Take Me To Church is such a baller song. I can no longer take your opinions seriously, good sir.
I understand people have different tastes in music, but I always find it so smug every time people review SNL music performances and say, “well I won’t be listening to them ever again!”
Yea he was great
yeah never heard of him before the show but I thought he did a nice job. Wtf Kurp
I don’t know that I would call it a ‘baller song’ but I really do like it and as usual Josh shows how bad his taste is. In short, Josh has shitty taste.
Not everyone can be Haim I guess.
agree, never heard of Hozier before last night, but now Ill check more of him.