‘SNL’ Season 40 Discussion: Cameron Diaz And Bruno Mars With Mark Ronson

Cold Open
Simpsons did it? There was really only one joke here — Kenan falling down a ton of stairs, multiple times — but it was still one of the least painful cold opens this season. Seeing Bobby Monyihan as an “Executive Order” was a treat, and if nothing else, it reminded me of the brilliance of “Amendment to Be.” OH YEAH DOOR’S OPEN, BOYS.
Monologue
Questions from the audience monologues are the laziest monologues, and Cameron Diaz‘s was no exception. It was extra bad, like “not even trying” bad. “Is Shrek really that grumpy in real life?” got a chuckle out of me, but otherwise, the writers seemed to have no idea of what to do with Diaz in the monologue, so she breezed through it as quickly as possible. Good call.
Black Annie
Diaz was picked to host because she plays Miss Hannigan in Annie, which your child will force you to see on December 19th. She reprised the character for “Black Annie,” which I would see on December 19th. No offense, Quvenzhané Wallis. It’s not the best sketch (once you get past the concept, there’s not much there), but Leslie Jones gave it her all and kept the energy from flagging. SNL needs someone who’s an instant shot of adrenaline. That’s what Jones brings.
Don’t worry, a guy at the Washington Post fact-checked the open. Seriously. It actually makes the papers when SNL mocks an Obama policy.
Also, I know I she’s talented and all, but hot damn is Cecily Strong hot.
That Nestspresso thing was so weird and good.
Seriously, this wasn’t SNL with Cameron Diaz, it was How Many Sketches Can We Cram Keenan In Tonight
Terrible.
Dog help me, I found myself laughing heartily and unashamedly at the ‘Back Home Girls’ video.
Well that was predictably fucking terrible. Except when those assholes in sunglasses and hats came out . That shit was hilarious.
I can’t believe/explain how thrilled I was with Mystikal’s performance.
The guy just killed it. Love that he had Bruno Mars – the headlining musical guest – as a backup singer. Glad he’s doing well after leaving YMCMB.
My wife and I were surprised and actually excited he killed it for the song. I felt like I was in high school again.
you’re not alone. literally the only thing worth remembering about this episode. I wish I could have seen my own face when I recognized that voice.
This episode confused the hell out of me. I don’t think I have ever seen an episode where the second half is that much better than the first half. I felt like I was in the twilight zone. Also, we don’t have enough Funk in the world. Loved those songs.
Oh, that was Mystikal? Huh. I had no idea. I like Bruno Mars, but those songs did absolutely nothing for me. They might be fun in concert, but they won’t be radio hits.
That 10-to-1 sketch was… a thing that happened. But I’ll never complain about Cecily in lingerie.
That Kyle Mooney piece was just like everything else he does– in terms of character, and in terms of being recorded. Maybe no one told him it’s called Saturday Night LIVE.
As for Baby Boss– the stated premise of the bit is that he has the BODY of a baby– I think those words are actually spoken in the sketch. Then he proceeds to ACT like a baby. They need to decide what the joke is.
Won’t be radio hits? The last 3-4 mornings I’ve woken up to Bruno’s new song on the radio. They’ll be radio hits. Completely.
True. The difference, obviously, being that Samberg/Lonely Island was funny, and didn’t do the same character every time.
By that logic, somebody should’ve told Andy Samberg that it’s called Saturday Night LIVE. That way we wouldn’t have had to watch all these funny sketches!
The joke is Bennett absolutely kills it every time. It’s SNL, not Interstellar.
hate me all you want but I don’t get Bruno Mars.
My favorite line regarding Bruno Mars comes from Bomani Jones who tweeted something to the effect of: “guys out there make fun of Bruno Mars but you won’t ever leave your girlfriend in a room alone with him.”
I don’t hate you, I just think you are confused and scared. Bruno is a good guy, trust me when I say this.
You might be confused because of so many of today’s artists. He writes music, plays the piano/drums/guitar, sings, dances a bit and puts on a great show without lipsyncing. I get you might not prefer his style of music but he is very talented.
You’re just an I love america toy solider being controlled by the mainstream
Has Kenan ever been funny?
The correct answer is “No” or “Hell,no” or some variation thereof.
Thompson can generate more laughs out of a simple reaction shot than there are in most sketches. Between his reactions and his wacky line readings, he is vastly underrated.
He’s always been awful to me, but I’ll admit I got a good laugh out of him screaming “Ow you black ass!” the second time down the steps.