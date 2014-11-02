‘SNL’ Season 40 Discussion: Chris Rock And Prince

Cold Open

Nothing really lands here. Not the Chris Christie running in 2016 jokes. Not the Hurricane Sandy references. Not the Ebola quarantine jokes. The cold open’s one saving grace: Kate McKinnon acting like a smart, strong woman who’s lost her mind. That could be her memoir title.

How 2 Dance With Janelle

Yup, Chris Rock is now old enough to be play Cranky Dads. I don’t like that, nor did I much care for this parody of vloggers, what with their dancing and fapping and such. It was nice to see Sasheer Zamata star in a sketch, and Kyle Mooney is a great choice to play the awkward friend with a boner, but the joke never moved beyond “old guy yelss at his daughter for showing her body to Internet strangers.” And?

How’s He Doing?

The good thing about “How’s He Doing?” which I quite enjoy, is that SNL can’t overuse it; it’s only possible when there’s a black host (the last time we saw it was the Kerry Washington episode). Kenan and Leslie can sometimes overplay their characters, but they were effectively muted here, while still allowing themselves an over-the-top reaction to Sasha and Malia telling off President Obama while they’re watching Scandal. Should Black-ish remain a hit, I look forward to seeing Anthony Anderson fill in for Rock. Hey, that show’s already done an episode about ass whooping — why not SNL?

Taylor Swift Vertigo

The idea of grown-ass adults getting vertigo when they realize they like Taylor Swift is funny, though not as hilarious as T-Swift explaining what a bodega is. That should have been an entire episode.