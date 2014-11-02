‘SNL’ Season 40 Discussion: Chris Rock And Prince

Cold Open
Nothing really lands here. Not the Chris Christie running in 2016 jokes. Not the Hurricane Sandy references. Not the Ebola quarantine jokes. The cold open’s one saving grace: Kate McKinnon acting like a smart, strong woman who’s lost her mind. That could be her memoir title.
How 2 Dance With Janelle
Yup, Chris Rock is now old enough to be play Cranky Dads. I don’t like that, nor did I much care for this parody of vloggers, what with their dancing and fapping and such. It was nice to see Sasheer Zamata star in a sketch, and Kyle Mooney is a great choice to play the awkward friend with a boner, but the joke never moved beyond “old guy yelss at his daughter for showing her body to Internet strangers.” And?
How’s He Doing?
The good thing about “How’s He Doing?” which I quite enjoy, is that SNL can’t overuse it; it’s only possible when there’s a black host (the last time we saw it was the Kerry Washington episode). Kenan and Leslie can sometimes overplay their characters, but they were effectively muted here, while still allowing themselves an over-the-top reaction to Sasha and Malia telling off President Obama while they’re watching Scandal. Should Black-ish remain a hit, I look forward to seeing Anthony Anderson fill in for Rock. Hey, that show’s already done an episode about ass whooping — why not SNL?
Taylor Swift Vertigo
The idea of grown-ass adults getting vertigo when they realize they like Taylor Swift is funny, though not as hilarious as T-Swift explaining what a bodega is. That should have been an entire episode.
No, Aidy Bryant wasn’t funny. Jesus Christ, she’s the worst person on the cast. Zamata sucks too, so no, it wasn’t good to see her headlining a sketch.
All the other criticisms have already been made, so I’ll just say that someone really needs to turn up Darrell Hammond’s microphone. His cast introductions get almost lost under the music.
Was I drunk (yes), or was Colin Jost actually pretty good Saturday?
So who here remembers Osama’s Bin Ladles?
Can Lorne Michaels get fired now?
This season has been flat and bad.
First time I’ve watched SNL in at least 10 years, probably closer to 20.
It wasn’t funny. People missed their cues. People uncomfortably stare in the camera wide-eyed when they should be having some sort of comfortable dialogue.
If this is the state of the show in general, then I have no idea how it’s still on the air.
Fire everybody, including the cue card holders. Just horrendous and uncomfortable for the whole show, excluding Prince of course.
what I did see, I enjoyed.
Women in the Workplace may have been the worst part of the show. Woof.
The Taylor Swift commercial was funny and I’m turning around on the Jost/Che update pairing, other than that this was a terrible episode.
The only great parts were Rock’s monologue and Prince’s performance. Coincidentally, those were the only two parts that the SNL writers didn’t touch.
Am I too old? Is the show too old? We may never know the answer.
Lorne Michaels is too old
Sometimes it’s the material, sometimes it’s the execution.
In this instance it was both.
Noting that Weekend Update was so bad it wasn’t worth mentioning.
I actually chuckled at the opening few lines, but it just went off the rails. I did like Pete Davidson, of course.
I say this with peace and love because I’m usually a fan of Chris Rock, but I thought his performance in the diversity dramatization sketch was only slightly more stilted than his acting in the other sketches.
Prince brought it, though. After that first song I was worried he was going to do something Prince-ish like just have that woman sing, but then he ROCKED! That was great to see.