‘SNL’ Season 40 Discussion: James Franco And Nicki Minaj

Cold Open
Instead of saying something profound or even relevant about what happened to Eric Garner, last night’s SNL began with Al Sharpton mispronouncing words and vertical video jokes? An uneasy, limp way of beginning an episode, but it (mostly) got better from here.
Peter Pan Live
Peter Pan Live! jokes practically themselves (don’t believe me: check out all four million of them on Twitter). So, rather than straight-up parody of NBC’s boring musical production, the writers made this sketch all about Tonker Bell. It was the right call, considering the repetitiveness of Cecily Strong’s Peter insisting she’s a boy and James Franco’s sleepy Christopher Walken impression. True, the actual Walken died weeks ago and his body was being Weekend at Bernie‘d around on Thursday night, but…my point is, Weekend at Bernie’s III: Walken on Sunshine.
Grow a Guy
This was, I believe, the first time we’ve seen “A Mike O’Brien Picture,” or at least one that’s been credited that way, and now I’d like to see more. It moved deceptively slow and the punchline was about being ostracized and feeling lonely, basically (also: people exploding), but the weirder and more comically polarizing SNL gets, the better it usually is, and “Grow a Guy” was plenty weird. Plus, Franco made a good point about #hashtags.
Does Aidy Bryant play any other character? Seems like everything she does has the exact same cadence and delivery.
The Hip Hop nativity scene was great but I went to bed and let the DVR take over half way through the bridge troll sketch. I’ll give it a rewatch but I didn’t hate it. Personally, I really want to see Leslie Jones and Michael Che do Weekend Update.
Dirty Randy needed more Rafi.
I keep waiting for a slam-dunk show. Doesn’t seem like it coming any time soon.
The memory sketch, Franco’s upset politician, and ex porn stars were all outstanding. The rest was average at best. Che’s eyes always look like he’s about to cry.
I fully expected Minaj to be horrible, but she was slightly better than than so, good job?
I respectfully disagree.
Never ceases to amaze me that a website that never lets an opportunity go by to rip on how terribly unfunny The Big Bang Theory is continues to pimp for the equally drecktacular Saturday Night Live I guess when the laugh track really is live it somehow makes it more acceptable.
I absolutely fucking hate Tonkerbell.
i judge uproxx’s commentary on the actual comedy done by other people as 8/10 stars aka ‘pretty good’
hi
You know, your cousin’s neighbor could be making bank with an undeniable link.
Hi Jennifer. How are you today?
Hello
Fun episode, but too much Nicki Minaj.
Was it the boobs?
I hate when you can immediately tell that the audience is mostly fans of the musical guest.
I would watch Cecily Strong do anything in that dress.
Eeesh, that was rough last night. The MOB short and the porn star sketches were solid, everything else was really subpar.
Did we really need Nikki Minaj in three sketches? She was awful as Kim K, and she totally messed up the celeb impersonators sketch, which should have been all about Tarran Killam’s Eminem, Jay Pharoah’s Kanye and Kate McKinnon’s Beiber which were amazing.
RICK ROOOSSSSS
I guess i’m a sucker for nostalgia. The memory dump sketch gave me the hahaha’s.
Yeah, that was a good one.
It’s scary how much Kate McKinnon looks like Justin Bieber.
Weekend Update was terrible. Nicki Minaj wasn’t pretty good either. The audience was all over the place (laughing at stupid or non jokes and being completely silent for actual funny skits).
Beck Bennett is a star in the making.
Beck Bennett plays a spectacular ahole. He’s quickly becoming one of my favorite cast members.
He’s one of the only reason to watch this terrible show.
Yeah. He didn’t go overboard, where most actors would have. Made it much more realistic.
He could be the next great movie bully douchebag.
He’s so good at it that it made me uncomfortable.
I have no clue what Weekend Update you watch but this season’s has been terrible. The punchlines fall so flat that the studio audience doesn’t even laugh half the time. Che is tolerable but Jost is pretty awful. And was I the only one who was expecting Nasim Pedrad to do the Kim K now that Mulaney got the axe?
This. Weekend Update feels like they grabbed 2 dudes from the audience and just told them to read the prompter.
I never get tired of Vanessa Bayer and Cecily Strong’s former porn star routine. Or seeing them in those dresses.
I haven’t heard anything about a movie with the former porn star characters, but I think there’s a lot more potential here than with most of the other horrible SNL character movies.