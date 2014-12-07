‘SNL’ Season 40 Discussion: James Franco And Nicki Minaj

Cold Open

Instead of saying something profound or even relevant about what happened to Eric Garner, last night’s SNL began with Al Sharpton mispronouncing words and vertical video jokes? An uneasy, limp way of beginning an episode, but it (mostly) got better from here.

Peter Pan Live

Peter Pan Live! jokes practically themselves (don’t believe me: check out all four million of them on Twitter). So, rather than straight-up parody of NBC’s boring musical production, the writers made this sketch all about Tonker Bell. It was the right call, considering the repetitiveness of Cecily Strong’s Peter insisting she’s a boy and James Franco’s sleepy Christopher Walken impression. True, the actual Walken died weeks ago and his body was being Weekend at Bernie‘d around on Thursday night, but…my point is, Weekend at Bernie’s III: Walken on Sunshine.

Grow a Guy

This was, I believe, the first time we’ve seen “A Mike O’Brien Picture,” or at least one that’s been credited that way, and now I’d like to see more. It moved deceptively slow and the punchline was about being ostracized and feeling lonely, basically (also: people exploding), but the weirder and more comically polarizing SNL gets, the better it usually is, and “Grow a Guy” was plenty weird. Plus, Franco made a good point about #hashtags.