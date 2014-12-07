‘SNL’ Season 40 Discussion: James Franco And Nicki Minaj

#Nicki Minaj #James Franco #SNL
Senior Pop Culture Editor
12.07.14 32 Comments
Previously: James Franco’s monologue and Nicki Minaj’s Beyonce impression

Cold Open

 

Instead of saying something profound or even relevant about what happened to Eric Garner, last night’s SNL began with Al Sharpton mispronouncing words and vertical video jokes? An uneasy, limp way of beginning an episode, but it (mostly) got better from here.

Peter Pan Live

 

Peter Pan Live! jokes practically themselves (don’t believe me: check out all four million of them on Twitter). So, rather than straight-up parody of NBC’s boring musical production, the writers made this sketch all about Tonker Bell. It was the right call, considering the repetitiveness of Cecily Strong’s Peter insisting she’s a boy and James Franco’s sleepy Christopher Walken impression. True, the actual Walken died weeks ago and his body was being Weekend at Bernie‘d around on Thursday night, but…my point is, Weekend at Bernie’s III: Walken on Sunshine.

Grow a Guy

 

This was, I believe, the first time we’ve seen “A Mike O’Brien Picture,” or at least one that’s been credited that way, and now I’d like to see more. It moved deceptively slow and the punchline was about being ostracized and feeling lonely, basically (also: people exploding), but the weirder and more comically polarizing SNL gets, the better it usually is, and “Grow a Guy” was plenty weird. Plus, Franco made a good point about #hashtags.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nicki Minaj#James Franco#SNL
TAGSDISCUSSIONjames francoNicki MinajRECAPSNL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP