‘SNL’ Season 40 Discussion: Woody Harrelson And Kendrick Lamar

Cold Open
Well, at least it looks like Jay Pharoah and Taran Killam were having fun. You know how some people skip Marc Maron’s WTF intro and go straight to the celebrity interview? That’s how I’m beginning to feel about SNL‘s cold opens this season. None of them have been memorably awful, but they’re just so bland. Obama and McConnell prank-calling Hillary, only for them to freak out when she calls them back, is something, but the rest was mostly nothing.
The Dudleys
Was this SNL passive-aggressively firing back at anyone who demands they hire someone from every race, gender, sexual orientation, and area code in the United States, or maybe an acknowledgement of the fake-sitcom blandness that inspired Too Many Cooks? I’m not sure, but I do know I’d watch a version of The Dudleys starring Crazy Eyes from Orange Is the New Black and super-gay Woody Harrelson. “Hey, what’s that? It looks like a…Woody!”
Match’d
Now that’s a twist I didn’t see coming. “Match’d” was humming along just fine as three dolts used their best lines on Cecily Strong’s “horny as hell” 18-year-old (“Roses are red, my balls are blue, why don’t you bend over so I can see inside you?”), but it kicks into another gear when it turns out the game show host is her dad. I liked how Woody never snapped — he played it cool, choosing to mentally f*ck with the contestants, rather than physically attack them. That’s good father’ing
New Marijuana Policy
Huh, apparently this Woody Harrelson fellow likes weed. Who knew? “New Marijuana Policy” started off well enough, when it seemed like it was building to something great. Instead, the cops tell a stoner-filled mob that although they can’t be arrested for carrying 25 grams of weed or less, that doesn’t mean they’re allowed to smoke a blunt in public. The Rugrats capper was a nice touch, but considering the high production values, this felt like it should’ve been more than it was.
Halftime Speech
Haha, concussions are…huh. Not only was “Halftime Speech” insultingly unfunny, it also reminded me of Peyton Manning’s famous halftime dance with Will Forte, which is what I think about every time one of his 723 commercials is on. Helps them go by quicker.
This episode came out of nowhere to be the best of the year. One thing I loved is how almost the entire cast got screen time as opposed to just a few main players. That said? Michael Che needs to go. Dude brings nothing to the table and acts like he’s not really involved. One thing Jose is learning and Seth Meyers dam near perfected is how to play the Straight Man and let others play off you. It’s not that Che hasn’t learned that yet, it’s that he seems like he has no desire to.
I agree about the episode, but disagree with the WU hosts. Jost is too similar to Meyers in my opinion, I’d rather the Update anchor have a different style. As it stands now, he seems like a vanilla imitation of Seth Meyers. Who, let’s face it, was already pretty vanilla in the first place.
Jose is Jost in auto correct speak. Thanks Samsung!
The Dudleys was a swipe at those pompous behind the scenes producers that try way too hard to satisfy everyone (or no one).
Yes the tackle was the highlight for sure…
My favorite episode of the year so far. I was legitimately laughing numerous times during the show. The football scene was hilarious when it came how to “properly tackle”.
Cradle the neck and Gently lower him to the ground…
Holy crap, Cecily Strong is FOINE.
Like others have said, I thought this was a really strong episode from start to finish. Highlights for me were:
Sheila Sovage – Maybe my biggest lol of the night when she said she replasters unpopular glory holes.
Match’d – Kyle Mooney addressing the host as “sir” in every sentence was great, plus Beck Bennett’s poem was as well.
Old New York – Nice to know so much has changed in New York over the past few years. Crack and Meth?
Oops, I almost forgot about the impersonation Duets skit…
[www.stereogum.com]
The title of the album was enough for me, and I’m a sucker for Vanessa Bayer’s MILEY. Also, James Taylor’s reaction to both Sam Smith and 2 Chainz was funny.
Because talented writers go work on cable shows.
I actually like the football skit.
A funny show. I’m glad they keep plugging, as the writers seem to be getting their groove. Enjoyed the first Kendrick spot, even though I’m not the biggest hip-hopper.
Thumbs up.
Weekend Update would have been so much funnier if Woody had played Matthew McConaughey and somebody else had played Woody. Really dropped the ball there, SNL.
I agree. He does a good McConaughey, too.
Also, having him be Cecily Strong’s strict father in the gameshow sketch seemed like too obvious a throwback to True Detective.
Guy’s a lot funnier than the SNL writer’s made him look.
I loved apples, too.
“You guys don’t know this? You do. You have to!”
I thought it was a good, silly skit, mostly because of Harrelson’s character being so into the song. But @suziverin, I agree about the water. It’s so dumb, but that stuff cracks me up.
Somehow, the funniest bit was when they threw water.
I haven’t read a word of this review, but as I am about to do I feel with great certainty that this review is just the next pump in the rape train of hate we’ve been perfecting here these last two years.
You can’t really tell in the picture up there, but I could swear Leslie Jones’ shirt was an illustration of two women lying in bed.
I support any and all sketches that find a reason to put Cecily Strong in short skirts & high heels.
plus 1. A big one.
Probably the best written and hosted SNL this year.
I will say there has been odd running themes in the past two SNL episodes, last week it was all about Uber references and this week it was repeated references to being “inside someone.”
That episode was great. Honestly I know before I even read these comments that people are going to hate it, but the Campfire sketch was the only truly bad one and that’s a mark of a good episode.
Weekend Update was the best it’s been all season with Jones and the True Detective bit, the sketch with Woody Harrelson asking for crack was a top 5 of the season no doubt and all the others were funny.
Plus Kendrick fucking killed it and brought Jay Rock so…there’s not going to be a better musical guest for a while.
Agreed – I even super-loved the musical guest, which is rare for me.
Yep yep yep yep stellar episode, I completely lost it at the Match’d part, that was genious.
Kendrick lamar was the only reason I watched last night….& he was the best part of the show
Also Leslie Jones’ whole bit was a snooze. Her personality is great, but you can just bug your eyes and yell stuff. Shit’s gotta be funny too, yo.
The ‘Last Call’ skits are possibly the funniest recurring bit on the show. Kenan Thompson’s reaction shots just kill it every time out. “Well, I guess I’ll just have to kill us all!” was amazing.
Can’t* – you can’t just bug your eyes and yell stuff.
Yeah, she isn’t funny.
I don’t understand why you guys enjoy her. She always does the same stereotypes, it’s just ugh! And this coming from someone that enjoyed pretty much the entire episode.
I think the weed thing may be stronger of a joke here in NYC because it’s on our minds. Dunno if that joke really sinks in in the flyover states, but who gives a fuck about those bovine monsters AMIRIGHT?
The Dudleys was fantastic. I sure hope it was a passive aggressive jab at PC wieners.
There were many jabs being thrown….
That’s how I took it. SNL has been missing satirical humor of recent years and it was nice to see them finally writing some.
I basically never laugh at SNL skits but this was great. I never wanted it to end.
I am one of those people that always skips through Maron’s opening rant/cat update/bit about a thing he’s bummed about.
I also skip the intro to the Nerdist….just get to the damn guest!
it’s always really depressing listening to him.