The finale for the latest season of The Bachelor left a bad taste in a lot of people’s mouths, especially due to the excruciating live breakup that happened between Arie Luynedyk Jr. and his initial choice of Becca Kufrin. It was bad and rough to watch, but SNL takes it a step further by putting Becca back in the same situation once again. The difference this time is we’re dealing with Robert Mueller and the realities of his investigation into Russian collusion in the 2016 election.

This SNL bachelor spoof is spot on. #SNL — Debbie (@miseibbed) March 11, 2018

Kate McKinnon plays Mueller once again, doing his best to break the bad news to Becca that the thing she’s waited all this time for hasn’t come and she might actually have to see Donald Trump stay as president for at least four and possibly even six more years. Collusion just isn’t looking as strong as it could and he might have to focus more on obstruction and that’s just the stronger case to follow, even if it doesn’t really remove Trump from office.