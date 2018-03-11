‘SNL’ Puts Robert Mueller’s Investigation Into Perspective Using The Very Awkward Finale Of ‘The Bachelor’

#SNL
Managing Editor, Trending
03.11.18

The finale for the latest season of The Bachelor left a bad taste in a lot of people’s mouths, especially due to the excruciating live breakup that happened between Arie Luynedyk Jr. and his initial choice of Becca Kufrin. It was bad and rough to watch, but SNL takes it a step further by putting Becca back in the same situation once again. The difference this time is we’re dealing with Robert Mueller and the realities of his investigation into Russian collusion in the 2016 election.

Kate McKinnon plays Mueller once again, doing his best to break the bad news to Becca that the thing she’s waited all this time for hasn’t come and she might actually have to see Donald Trump stay as president for at least four and possibly even six more years. Collusion just isn’t looking as strong as it could and he might have to focus more on obstruction and that’s just the stronger case to follow, even if it doesn’t really remove Trump from office.

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSKATE MCKINNONRobert MuellerSNLTHE BACHELOR

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 4 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 5 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 6 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP