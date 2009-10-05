SNL: THROW IT ON THE GROUND

This weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” delivered the first quality digital short of the season, a Lonely Island song called “Throw it on the Ground.” Some people dismiss Andy Samberg’s ironic whiteboy nerd rap as repetitive, but it’s obviously a working formula. What’s he supposed to do instead? Ironic Jewish folk music? (Actually, that sounds like it could be funny.)
The rest of the episode, hosted by Ryan Reynolds, was stocked with big-name cameos, uneven execution, and forgettable sketches. Musical guest Lady Gaga appeared in two sketches — one with Madonna, the better one here — and also did an unusual medley in some kind of metallic orbiting rings costume, and it’s possible I might be excited about all of that if I were gay. But I’m not. Believe me, I’ve tried.
Naturally, the highlight for me was Scarlett Johansson. Just as Justin Timberlake brought Jessica Biel out for his hosting gigs in the past, Reynolds’ better half appeared in a fake commercial for marble fountains. Whatever, man, it’s Scarlett. It’s not like skits she’s in need to be about anything, as long as she’s bending over to pick things up and/or getting showered with a garden hose. The black dress she wore during the credits was easily the best part of the episode. It had two of my favorite things in the whole world: Scarlett looking sexy and SNL being over.
To paraphrase:
Something something Scarlett Johansson…and I jizz in my pants.
Uglier pop star: Pink or Lady GaGa? You make the call.
I will say that I think “Happy birthday to the GROUND!” is going to have some staying power, much like Google Maps being the best and crazy delicious and McAdams loving Gosling.
This is what I like about WG. Seeing the highlights of SNL keeps me from accidentally getting curious and watching an episode.
I’m not even remotely kidding when I say I fast forward past ANYTHING that has Kenan Thompson in more than a peripheral role.
I thought the Mostly Garbage dog food commercial was funny. Probably because it made me find and watch this again: [www.hulu.com]
I did like the Lady Gaga thong shot during that ridiculously stupid MTV4 sketch.
Is the hot dog guy from the “Throw it on the ground” song Dave Chappelle’s former comedy writing partner?
And I’m reluctant to admit this, but I think Lady Gaga has a good voice.
I’d appreciate it if we could please refer to Mr. Gosling as Pussyfart from here on out.
Kenan Thompson was hilarious as always.
Coincidentally the fake dog-food commercial was not only one of the few laughs of the night but also a fitting description for the show… mostly garbage.
Its the writing. Right now I think the cast has 4 legit funny actors in Hader, Sedakis, Forte and Wigg. Combined with a solid host with good comedic sensibility- they should have been able to come up with 2-3 watercooler moments but instead they churned out 90 minutes of hot garbage. I don’t mind when they struggle with hosts like Michael Phelps or even Megan Fox, but when they get hosts like Ryan Reynolds, Paul Rudd, or Bradley Cooper- and shit the bed like that its disappointing.
@Upstate- Lady Gaga by a nose (see what I did there?)
@Vodka- I’m convinced Kenan has pictures of Lorn Michaels blowing a farm animal. He is excruciatingly bad- and gets more air time than almost any other cast member. If you had to list the 5 worst recurring sketches Kenan would be in 4 of them.
@Lenny- I was half in the bag, or more, when i watched it but I thought the same thing- the hotdog guy looked like Neil Brennan.
It’s funny that Unfunny Fred Armisen is left with Duck Phillips’ sloppy seconds.
Was the first half of “Throw It on the Ground” supposed to be funny?
No, it’s establishing the premise.
Two verses is a long time spent establishing a premise.
sooo…sooo that marble columns skit isn’t going to be the one that catches on? Dammit…now my apartment looks like Caligula’s bathhouse (minus the gay sex…ok, minus SOME of the gay sex)
I love how something is either “OMFGHILARIOUS!!ELEVEN!1!” or “OMFG THE DUMBEST THING I’VE EVER SEEN AND THEY SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF THEMSELVES!!!!11!11!” No middle ground anywhere where someone can say “I laughed a bit, some was lame.” It’s either hate or love (which after a few days will eventually turn to hate for being “played out”.)
It’s just fucking exhausting.
“. Right now I think the cast has 4 legit funny actors in Hader, Sedakis, Forte ”
Wow, some people think Will Forte is funny?
“Was the first half of “Throw It on the Ground” supposed to be funny?”
“No, it’s establishing the premise.”
Thank you, Matt. I’m tired of people thinking something isn’t funny just because it doesn’t start with some guy getting kicked in the nuts.
@Lenny: Clearly, you haven’t seen The Brothers Solomon.
I liked the “So you Committed a Crime and think you can Dance” bit.