SNL: THROW IT ON THE GROUND

10.05.09 8 years ago 19 Comments

This weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” delivered the first quality digital short of the season, a Lonely Island song called “Throw it on the Ground.” Some people dismiss Andy Samberg’s ironic whiteboy nerd rap as repetitive, but it’s obviously a working formula. What’s he supposed to do instead? Ironic Jewish folk music? (Actually, that sounds like it could be funny.)

The rest of the episode, hosted by Ryan Reynolds, was stocked with big-name cameos, uneven execution, and forgettable sketches. Musical guest Lady Gaga appeared in two sketches — one with Madonna, the better one here — and also did an unusual medley in some kind of metallic orbiting rings costume, and it’s possible I might be excited about all of that if I were gay. But I’m not. Believe me, I’ve tried.

Naturally, the highlight for me was Scarlett Johansson. Just as Justin Timberlake brought Jessica Biel out for his hosting gigs in the past, Reynolds’ better half appeared in a fake commercial for marble fountains. Whatever, man, it’s Scarlett. It’s not like skits she’s in need to be about anything, as long as she’s bending over to pick things up and/or getting showered with a garden hose. The black dress she wore during the credits was easily the best part of the episode. It had two of my favorite things in the whole world: Scarlett looking sexy and SNL being over.

