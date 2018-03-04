Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Leslie Jones loves the Olympics and the Olympics love her right back. So much so that NBC tapped the SNL star to come to PyeongChang in February to take in a chunk of the games in non-TV form. Everyone had a lovely time. On the first SNL since their Olympics-aided hiatus, she returned to Weekend Update to share her Olympic experience.

Seated next to her frequent flirting partner Colin Jost, Jones offered her enthusiastic assessment of taking in the games. She admitted that she more of a Summer Olympics fan before she went, but her experience in Korea changed all that. Bobsledders definitely have Jones’ seal of approval. Hockey players too.

“Oh yes lord, I sure love the bobsledders!” she exclaimed with glee. “That’s a man! Those thighs were so nice for my eyes. But it turned out my favorite event was hockey. How come nobody told me about hockey? It’s violence on ice!”

She even theorized how she’d approach the sport. She’d be “Penalty Box Jones” if the opportunity came up. Jost offered to give a few pointers from his hockey playing days, but Jones has a bit more polished of a consultant in the form of gold medalist Hilary Knight. (It was a good night for sports cameos.) The whole thing is nestled above and below are some photos confirming a pleasant time was had by all. Still crushed Canadian hockey fans possibly excluded.

Had so much fun on @nbcsnl! Special thanks to @Lesdoggg, aka Penalty Box Jones. We run the world! #Girls pic.twitter.com/Guj73mLAde — Hilary Knight (@HilaryKnight) March 4, 2018