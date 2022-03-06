It was another busy week, and not only because Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continued to escalate. The Eastern European skirmish, which threatens to engulf the entire continent — and may even embroil the U.S. — is no laughing matter, but as ever, SNL tried its damndest to find some humorous lining.

On Weekend Update, hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost had jokes about U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Jost singled out Lindsey Graham, the Republican senator from South Carolina, who shocked the world by openly suggesting someone in Russia ought to take Putin out, Julius Caesar-style. “It is a shocking, disgusting example of Lindsey Graham being kind of right about something,” Jost joked.

Jost also took on Ron DeSantis, who took some time from ramping up what’s been dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill in Florida’s public schools to bully students who were wearing masks, telling them “Stop with this COVID theater.” Jost cracked that “there’s nothing more on brand for conservatives than a dad screaming at boys to give up theater.”

Speaking of COVID, Che discussed newish NYC mayor Eric Adams declaring an end to one of the safety measures that has kept cases down. “Starting on Monday, New York City will no longer require bars and restaurants to pretend to look at vaccination cards,” Che joked, adding, “’Finally!,’ said the next variant.”

Che also brought up National Pig Day, which occurred last Tuesday. “But I told that to a pig and he handcuffed me,” Che told the crowd.

The two hosts also took on Euphoria, Venus and Serna (and Wendy) Williams, as well as Pat Sajak rushing to the defense of Wheel of Fortune contestants who went viral for utterly bombing an incredibly easy puzzle. You can watch video of Weekend Update above and below.