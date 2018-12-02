Tonight was supposed to be Pete Davidson’s big night to fire back at Ariana Grande in his public breakup. Instead of appearing on Weekend Update to answer the release of Grande’s pop culturally relevant Thank U, Next video, which included a compliment and an apology, Davidson played one of Charlie Bucket’s grandparents in an insane Charlie and the Chocolate Factory sketch where nobody could keep it together.

Four grandparents in one bed had always been the weirdest part of a movie which included Oompa Loompa and multiple children’s weird deaths in a factory. Tonight Saturday Night Live finally answered one of the questions that many people had probably asked – do the grandparents ever have sex?

In the movie, Grandpa George and Grandma Georgina stay in bed forever. In SNL‘s universe, they get it on while Grandpa Joe and Grandma Josephine go along for the ride. Meanwhile, Charlie and his mom try to stop each other from breaking because the sketch is so stupid and funny. And stupid funny.

This is the second time that Pete Davidson has played Grandpa Joe on SNL. The first time came back in February 2017, when Kristen Stewart played Charlie. Someone working on SNL must have spent a lot of time thinking about this movie.