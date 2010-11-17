Snooki’s Birthday Sponsored By Condoms

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi will be celebrating her 23rd birthday this Saturday in the VIP room of some fancy-pants Manhattan club I’ve never heard of and would never want to go to, and the party will be sponsored by LifeStyles condoms. Page Six says:

A source told us: “Snooki is an advocate for safe sex, and so was happy to have them as her party sponsor. They’ll probably have a booth at the party giving out condoms to guests. But this party is really for Snooki’s close friends, and she is personally paying for most of it. She has turned down a lot of liquor sponsors because she doesn’t want her friends to drink cheap booze.” A rep for Snooki, who turns 23 next week, confirmed Saturday’s bash was sponsored by LifeStyles, and added: “Her message is if you are going to have sex, do it safely. It is going to be a great party.”

Wow, funny how the “source” talks just the way a publicist would. There’s so much integrity in gossip reporting.

Ordinarily I’d make an STD joke at Snooki’s expense, but seeing as how (a) safe sex is a good message and (b) unlike the Situation, she had the common decency NOT to film a PSA with Bristol Palin, I’ll keep this friendly. Happy birthday, Snooks. Here, I got you a pickle. And by “pickle” I mean pickle, because… ew.