Snoop Dogg Is The New Ice Cube

09.16.11 7 years ago 6 Comments

This is still a long way from making it to television, but Warner Bros TV — the same studio that makes “Two and a Half Men — is developing a multi-camera sitcom that would star Snoop Dogg as the father. Snoop’s previous roles as a father include his E! reality show “Snoop Dogg’s Father Hood” and 1996’s Tha Doggfather.

The project has been set up at Warner Bros TV and is yet to be taken out to the networks… Snoop Dogg has been focusing on acting recently and was just cast in the title role in the biopic The Legend of Fillmore Slim. [Deadline]

I’m pretty sure this doesn’t need to be shopped to the networks. Whoever’s running TBS has probably already called Warner Bros and shouted, “We’ll take it!”

(See also: 15 possible names for Snoop’s sitcom)

